OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 08
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Louise Evans 1935-2019

Louise Evans

Louise Evans

Originally Published: June 8, 2019 1:58 p.m.

Louise Evans, 83, went home to our Lord on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, after battling pulmonary fibrosis for several years. She died peacefully in her Cottonwood home.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1935.

She was a long time bookkeeper for many auto dealerships and clothing stores.

She retired in 1984 and traveled in a motor home before settling here in Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1999.

She was a long-term member of the Verde Valley Computer Club and attended Verde Valley Community Church (formerly Verde Valley Baptist Church).

Louise Evans is lovingly remembered by her four children; sons, Richard (Elva) of Pflugerville, Texas, Raymond “Ed” (Linda) of North Bend, Washington, Robert (Sonja) of Clarkdale, Arizona, and daughter Robin Roberts of Cottonwood, Arizona; 12 grandchildren and 34 great-grand children.

There will be no services per her request.

Should you wish to make a donation on her behalf please contact info@researchforlife.org

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Cynthia Boer Mason
Obituary: Annie Pena 1943-2019
Obituary: Cynthia Boer Mason
Obituary: Gloria A. Nelson 1932-2019
Obituary: Irene M. Henkiel 1935-2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News