Obituary: Louise Evans 1935-2019

Louise Evans, 83, went home to our Lord on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, after battling pulmonary fibrosis for several years. She died peacefully in her Cottonwood home.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1935.



She was a long time bookkeeper for many auto dealerships and clothing stores.

She retired in 1984 and traveled in a motor home before settling here in Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1999.



She was a long-term member of the Verde Valley Computer Club and attended Verde Valley Community Church (formerly Verde Valley Baptist Church).



Louise Evans is lovingly remembered by her four children; sons, Richard (Elva) of Pflugerville, Texas, Raymond “Ed” (Linda) of North Bend, Washington, Robert (Sonja) of Clarkdale, Arizona, and daughter Robin Roberts of Cottonwood, Arizona; 12 grandchildren and 34 great-grand children.



There will be no services per her request.

Should you wish to make a donation on her behalf please contact info@researchforlife.org





Information provided by survivors.

