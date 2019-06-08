Obituary: Louise Evans 1935-2019
Louise Evans, 83, went home to our Lord on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, after battling pulmonary fibrosis for several years. She died peacefully in her Cottonwood home.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1935.
She was a long time bookkeeper for many auto dealerships and clothing stores.
She retired in 1984 and traveled in a motor home before settling here in Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1999.
She was a long-term member of the Verde Valley Computer Club and attended Verde Valley Community Church (formerly Verde Valley Baptist Church).
Louise Evans is lovingly remembered by her four children; sons, Richard (Elva) of Pflugerville, Texas, Raymond “Ed” (Linda) of North Bend, Washington, Robert (Sonja) of Clarkdale, Arizona, and daughter Robin Roberts of Cottonwood, Arizona; 12 grandchildren and 34 great-grand children.
There will be no services per her request.
Should you wish to make a donation on her behalf please contact info@researchforlife.org
Information provided by survivors.
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Cold case: Sheriff seeks identity of male skeleton remains
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- APS electric inspections delay opening of Magic Wok in Camp Verde
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Verde Ranch ‘on track’ for Aug. 1 opening
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Cottonwood man arrested on weapons, explosives, drug charges
- Defying the odds: With both parents deceased by his sophomore year, Logan Pratt accepts Dorrance Scholarship to attend NAU
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: