Obituary: Roger Kirschman 1931-2019

Roger Kirschman, of Cottonwood, passed away June 2, 2019. Roger was born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on Aug. 12, 1931.



He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy; his son, Scott Kirschman (Teresa); and daughter, Lisa Newkirk (Kevin); six grandchildren, Chelsea Heagney (Jeff), Travis Kirschman, Braxton Newkirk, Jennifer Rex, Joanna Rex, Sean Rex; and two great grandchildren. Son, Gary Rex, predeceased him.



He was a proud veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Verde Valley Kiwanis Club and the Yavapai County Foster Care Review Board.



The family is grateful to the staff and caregivers at Agape Terrace Assisted Living in Page Springs.



Roger will always be cherished and remembered for his sense of humor and love of coaching many sports. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the Alzheimer’s Association.



Information provided by survivors.