Opinion Letter to the Editor: Benefits of Cottonwood Airport cannot be denied; noise not a problem
Editor:
The “banner” letter in the June 2 Verde Independent makes it sound like there are a lot of folks complaining about Cottonwood Airport noise.
They are in the minority.
Cottonwood is an airport town, as are Sedona and Prescott. This gem is not hidden. The benefits go beyond funding. The benefits are all the commerce that is attracted in and around the airport. That contribution is important to jobs and the health and well-being of the community.
The airport certainly is a gem.
Due diligence is needed in selecting a residence near an airport. It is impossible to demand noise reduction once moved in. It is not the city’s or airport’s problem. It’s the buyer’s.
The Airport Commission and City Council have heard the complaints. There is really little they can do. But … they have gotten the word out to pilots, talked to flight schools, have submitted proposals to modify flight patterns, and have even started working with the fixed-base operator for a You Tube-like piece available to all users. That is about all they can do.
Proposals such as landing fees are totally unworkable. The activists have pretty much gotten all they can get. The motivation of the activists has never been questioned. Is it class envy? Might it be misophonia, an OC disorder? If so, it is important to relocate oneself rather than the airport. The taxpayers will not stand for the expense of closing a highly visible, long-standing airport (since the 1920s) and the inflated cost of building a new one somewhere else.
If you notice aircraft noise, just disregard or dismiss it, but don’t dote on it. That causes distress.
I am noise sensitive. I live under the flight path. I hear the planes. I disregard them. I dismiss them. The airport is not a problem.
Paul Woll
Cottonwood
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Cold case: Sheriff seeks identity of male skeleton remains
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- APS electric inspections delay opening of Magic Wok in Camp Verde
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Verde Ranch ‘on track’ for Aug. 1 opening
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Cottonwood man arrested on weapons, explosives, drug charges
- Defying the odds: With both parents deceased by his sophomore year, Logan Pratt accepts Dorrance Scholarship to attend NAU
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...