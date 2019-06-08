Verde Valley athletes earn All-State honors

Camp Verde High and Mingus Union were well represented on their respective All-Conference teams for baseball and softball.

For Camp Verde softball, senior Tyra Smith was 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-2A. CV’s Henry Smith won 2A Conference Coach of the Year.

Junior Jacy Finley and senior Rachel Stockseth were also first team All-State for the Cowboys. Camp Verde sophomores Jenna Huey and Casandra Casillas made the second team.

Mingus Union senior Maddie Bejarano was first team All-4A Conference in softball.

CV baseball senior Dominiq Bruno was first team All-2A Conference. Meanwhile, seniors Dakota Battise and Dawson McCune were second team All-State.