Verde Valley athletes earn All-State honors
Camp Verde High and Mingus Union were well represented on their respective All-Conference teams for baseball and softball.
For Camp Verde softball, senior Tyra Smith was 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-2A. CV’s Henry Smith won 2A Conference Coach of the Year.
Junior Jacy Finley and senior Rachel Stockseth were also first team All-State for the Cowboys. Camp Verde sophomores Jenna Huey and Casandra Casillas made the second team.
Mingus Union senior Maddie Bejarano was first team All-4A Conference in softball.
CV baseball senior Dominiq Bruno was first team All-2A Conference. Meanwhile, seniors Dakota Battise and Dawson McCune were second team All-State.
