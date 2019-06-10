Cottonwood Main Stage to host Penny Smith birthday bash

Saturday, June 15, Main Stage presents one of their biggest celebrations of the year. It is in honor, and celebration, of a local legend, Penny Smith’s, birthday. Penny has been utilizing her birthday party as an excuse to celebrate and do something good for the community over the past few years.



Penny’s legendary birthday bashes have now become synonymous with being one of the year’s biggest fundraising events at Main Stage. Over the last few years, Penny and Main Stage have partnered up and raised over $30,000 for local charities and people in need in the community.



This year’s beneficiary is Cupertino Power Learning Center, a local school and resource center for children and young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.



The center is located in Cottonwood and features professional training, therapeutic services, parental support, client advocacy and a cutting edge private school for people with autism. One hundred percent of the proceeds of this event will go to Cupertino Power Learning Center.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a silent auction filled with donations from the local community. The silent auction will have gift baskets, gift certificates for wine tastings and dinners, massage and spa gift certificates, handmade jewelry, art, designer sunglasses, handmade quilts and more, all of which has been generously donated by our community.



There will be a kayak to raffle off as well as a 50/50 raffle. Music by local band FAWX will kick off at 7 pm followed by Tempe’s biggest sultry blues band, The Sugar Thieves, who will headline the night starting at 9 pm.



The Agenda food truck will be on site as well as Red Beard Cigar Co. It is a wonderful not to be missed event for a great cause, all put on by and in celebration of a great woman in our community. There is a $5 cover charge for this 21 and over event.



The festivities start at 6 p.m. and run until closing time at 2 a.m. Please contact Main Stage if you, or your business, would like to donated items for the silent auction.

Friday, June 14, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. Johnny K’s monthly “Ladies Night” parties draw a crowd ready to dance and party all night long. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R&B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 pm. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.