Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning

Through Wednesday morning, SR 89A will be closed overnights at milepost 386 and the lookout point at milepost 390 for drainage work, according to a press release from Arizona Department of Transportation.

SR 89A will be closed in both directions – north and south – while ADOT crews remove rocks and fallen trees and improve drainage through the area, the press release stated.

SR 89A will be closed between Pine Flats Campground from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Drivers will be able to use SR 179 and I-17 to get between Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon while SR 89A is closed.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, crews will return to perform pavement preservation work on this four-mile stretch of SR 89A. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers should expect long delays.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select ‘Projects’ from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter – @ArizonaDOT – or call 511, except while driving.

-- Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation