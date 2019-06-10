Grasshopper Grill delights with Cristy Fisher Friday, Thunder & Lightnin’ Saturday

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this weekend features back-to back appearances of two of the most popular acts around Friday and Saturday.

Friday, June 14, Christy Fisher returns to the Grasshopper lounge. Known as the entertaining ukulele strumming vocalist who fronts the variously populated band called Cattywampus, Christy’s genre choices range from acoustic pop, and rock a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure and a spin on everything from Aretha to Zeppelin. Christy and her crowd always light the room up with fun. Family friendly? You bet.

Saturday, June 15th, Thunder & Lightnin’ is back in the room where it all started. Coming off the heels of their first in a series of concerts throughout Arizona, and riding the momentum of their popular new album “Call of the Wild”, they’re ready to simply pick and grin with the locals at the Grasshopper. Thunder & Lightnin’ vows this venue will always remain as a place they can be seen and heard up close among friends and neighbors.

Known for a wide and varied treatment of genres using traditional mountain music instruments, audiences anticipate featured segments of tunes from the Eagles and a bundle of popular Thunder & Lightnin’ originals like “Tomorrow’s Girl,” “Alive or Dead,” “Here to Stay” and “Too Drunk to Fish.”

Expect a tight precise musical presentation, pristine vocals, spot-on harmonies, and lots of fun back-and-forth with the audience.

The Grasshopper Grill is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, (928) 649-9211.