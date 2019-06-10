The indie folk trio the T Sisters — from California — will perform in concert at the beautiful Mary Fisher Theater on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. The Sedona performance, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival, is part of the group’s World Tour, including the Middle East, North Africa and the United States.

Distinguished by close harmonies, catchy melodies and potent lyricism, the T Sisters have created a refreshing brew of indie-folk/Americana music. Blood sisters Erika, Rachel and Chloe Tietjen flow seamlessly between styles and moods, from roots to pop and sassy to sincere, captivating listeners with their eclectic sound and soaring harmonies.

This past spring, the T’s journeyed to Nashville to create a compelling EP with renowned artist/producer Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers. While T Sisters’ prior releases delved into personal themes, this project represents a more mature and reflective chapter for the sisters, exploring deeper subjects of societal division, dubious authority, spiritual renewal and activism through music.

Adding to the T Sisters’ self-accompaniment and inimitable sibling harmonies, “We Are Bound” features the distinctive playing of Jano Rix (The Wood Brothers), Chris Wood (The Wood Brothers; Medeski, Martin and Wood) and Oliver himself. Oliver says of the T’s, “Coming from a brother band, I especially appreciate the T Sisters. The soul of the family comes through their combined voices, and they create that sound that only family can get.”

T Sisters have been chosen for American Musicians Abroad, a selective State Department-sponsored program fostering diplomacy through music. The sisters will perform and conduct workshops in the Middle East and North Africa emphasizing girls’ empowerment and the power of music to create social awareness and change.

All tickets will include a meet and greet with the T sisters in the lobby of the theatre after the concert.

The T Sisters live in concert will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.