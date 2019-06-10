Page Springs Cellars readies for return of Tilted Earth music & wine festival

Page Springs Cellars is pleased to announce the 6th annual music & wine festival Tilted Earth coming to Cornville Friday, June 21st and Saturday, June 22nd. Friday evening kicks off with a Commemorative Wine Dinner, benefiting students of the Arizona Culinary Institute of Scottsdale, from 7-10 pm. The following evening, four musical acts will entertain revelers at the winery from 5:30 pm to midnight.

In addition to live music, festivalgoers will enjoy a wine garden featuring three local wineries, a gourmet food truck, free games like cornhole and horseshoes, massage services, and a silent auction benefiting three local charities.

Founder and director of winegrowing, Eric Glomski says Tilted Earth Festival was created to foster the culture, community and positive economic growth in Arizona’s great Verde Valley.

Tilted strives to accomplish these goals by tilling the “soils” on and around the Summer Solstice each year by producing the Tilted Earth Festival. The “seeds” will be sown in this soil by the hands of attending artisans from the fields of craft drink, food, music and fine arts. After planting, the fields will be “watered” by the local community - Arizonans from far-and-wide - and eventually people from all over the country and world.

The cultural and economic fruit grown and harvested from this effort will strengthen our people, our families, our community and our economy.

Festival doors open on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s musical lineup includes:

• Ill Ego – 5:30 to 8 pm (wine garden)

• House of Stairs - 6:30 to 7:30 pm (main stage)

• Joe Novelli & The CloudWalls - 8 to 9:30pm (main stage)

• Gerardo Contino & Los Habaneros– 10 to 11:30pm (main stage)

General admission tickets are currently on sale for $65 or can be purchased at the door for $75. Each GA ticket includes event admission, free parking & shuttling, water, and a stemless tasting glass.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs but leave pets at home. Tilted Earth takes place in the evening on the banks of Oak Creek so temperatures will be much cooler than most guests will expect. The festival will run rain or shine. Page Springs Cellars is located at 1500 N. Page Springs Road, Cornville.

For more information, please visit http://Tilted-Earth.com/

Keeping with Tilted Earth tradition, the night before, five chefs will participate in an exclusive commemorative wine dinner honoring the founding father of winemaking in the Verde Valley.

The Henry Schuerman Commemorative Wine Dinner will feature five-courses along with five local wineries at the Page Springs Cellars outdoor vineyard deck Friday, June 22nd from 7-10 p.m.



Chefs will gain inspiration and pull authentic recipes from the Schuerman’s late 1800’s, vintage family cookbook. Descendants of Henry Schuerman will also be on hand to speak on their family’s Verde Valley winemaking history.

Advanced tickets can be purchased for $105+ per person; limited seating available. Net proceeds benefit Arizona Culinary Institute’s Student Scholarship Fund.

A key component of the Tilted Earth Festival mission is to give back to the community. Through the silent auction, the festival raises money for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, Prescott Creeks and Friends of the Verde River. In 2018, the auction brought in $20,000 for these organizations.

“My previous profession was a river restorationist, so supporting the conservation of our rare waterways has always been very close to my heart,” said Glomski. “I was one of the founders of Prescott Creeks and have been immensely impressed by the energy and drive of Friends of the Verde (which is in our backyard). Healthy, free flowing rivers are very rare in the desert Southwest, and without our help they won’t be around for future generations.”

Some of this year’s anticipated silent auction items include a five-course custom wine pairing dinner, Verde Canyon Railroad trips, original artwork, and select bottles of wine & spirits.

Page Springs Cellars Tasting Room & Bistro will be open on both June 21st and 22nd. Offerings include wine tastings, food, wine by the glass and bottle and winery tours.



The PSC Tasting Room will be closing at 6 pm on June 22nd, while still offering select items via our ‘Picnic Window’. Titled Earth parking and shuttling will take place at the D.A. Ranch (daranch.com/), who’s Tasting Room will be open for all guests as well.



For more information, logos, hi-res images or to arrange an interview, please contact Luke Bernard @ Luke@PageSpringsCellars.com or 928-639-3004 x223