Sedona Youth Theatre returns for 13th year at Sedona Public Library

Back by popular demand, Sedona Youth Theatre returns to Sedona Public Library. Taught by Shondra Jepperson and Dev Ross, this nine-day intensive workshop has brought theatrical and musical youth together every July for the last 12 years.

Teens and younger ‘tweens, ages 10 through 18, can register now at the youth reference desk at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.



Classes will be held in the library community room, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Over the course of 15 hours, participants will explore their acting and musical talents through theatre games, writing and performing their original sketches, vocal exercises, and music. They will have the opportunity to learn techniques from two professionals who currently work in their fields as actors, writers, musicians and singers.

This workshop series runs from Tuesday, July 9th through Friday, and continues Tuesday through Friday the following week. A Saturday, July 20, student performance, open to the public and always a summer time favorite, will be presented at Sedona Public Library in the Si Birch Community room.

Youth librarian Karen Mack, is very excited about having the Sedona Youth Theatre Workshop back again this year, “We are pleased to offer young people an opportunity to explore the performing arts. Shondra and Dev are an extraordinary team who present a high quality, engaging and interactive experience. For some participants this might be their very first exposure to the performing side of theatre and music.”



Jepperson said, “We have so many talented kids here in Sedona and the Verde Valley. It’s very rewarding to work with these kids and see what their talents bring to the performance at the end of the workshop.”

Dev Ross added, “We focus the kids on working together as a team, and every year they surprise even themselves as to what they can accomplish. We’re always proud of them.”

Thanks to ‘Friends of Sedona Library’ sponsorship, SYT participants can reduce the $85 workshop fee to just $10 by volunteering in the Children’s Room and/or by providing written book reviews during May and June.



Register as soon as possible to take advantage of this opportunity.



For more information about the workshop, final performance and other summer activities for youth call Sedona Public Library Youth Department at (928) 282-7714 ext 119 or email kmack@sedonalibrary.org