Stan Rose photographs bring viewers ‘into the scene’

The third time is the charm for Stan Rose, career-wise that is.

In the 1990s, Rose was public defender/criminal defense attorney) in New York. At the beginning of the 21st century, he worked for the National Weather Service in California and Colorado as meteorologist and weather forecaster.

It was while hiking and climbing the mountains of the west that he discovered the joys of photography.

“Growing up, I used to paint, and my favorite subjects to paint were landscapes,” Rose said. “It wasn’t until I was in my 30s that I got into photography, first by bringing a small film camera with me on various hikes and climbs in the mountains. I found that I enjoyed composing and taking the photos as much or more than the hikes themselves.”

As a resident of Northern California in the early 2000s, Rose won a couple of photography contests. He’s also self-published a book of landscape photography. It was then that he “dedicated more time to learning the craft” of photography.

On May 1, Rose opened Stan Rose Images, a gallery where he sells his work, fine art photographic landscapes of the western United States, which he has printed on various media.

“My gallery represents a mix of the local landscape and some other places throughout the country that have captivated me over the years,” Rose said. “I use cutting edge photographic techniques, and the best quality materials for my prints.”

Rose “fell in love with Sedona” a year ago when he visited for the first time.

“Between the thriving art scene and the amazing natural beauty, it seemed like the ideal choice for opening a photo gallery,” Rose said.

It’s been 15 years now since Rose first picked up his camera. Three years ago, he took the plunge and committed himself 100% to the art.

With no employees, Rose said that “if I work hard – and with a little luck – I hope to operate in the black and maybe pay myself a small salary after a year.”

Stan Rose photographs are also available online at stanroseimages.com, though with his Sedona storefront, he “particularly want[s] to serve the local homeowners and businesses.”

“My business is unique because I have a unique style which brings the viewer into the scene,” Rose said. “Each photo has a story behind it that reflects both my emotional and physical commitment in capturing it.”

“It’s uniquely my story, because I am out there looking for these brief moments in time that bring me new meaning or insight into the natural environment that surrounds us,” Rose said. “Sedona and Northern Arizona is the perfect place to accomplish this, with all the natural beauty and diverse landscape that makes up this area.”

Stan Rose Images is located at 671 SR 179 in Sedona. Open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. all days except for Tuesday.

For more information, call 928-228-0776 or visit facebook.com/Stan-Rose-Images-494358667750520/ or instagram.com/stanroseimages/.