Celebrate: 60th Wedding Anniversary
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 2:10 p.m.
Cottonwood residents John and Beverly Schreiber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Independence Day. The Schreibers were married in Beverly’s grandmother’s house in West Allis, Wisconsin, July 4,1959. They are the parents of three children, Jeffrey Schreiber (who passed away in 2018), Dawn Luko and Diana Honsa, and fiancé Clark. The Schreibers have two grandchildren, Keith Luko and Melanie Luko; and three great grandchildren, Analysa Curry, Sierra Luko and James Luko.
Most Read
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Nobody injured in motor home fire Saturday on I-17
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: