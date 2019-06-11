OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 12
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Celebrate: 60th Wedding Anniversary

Cottonwood residents John and Beverly Schreiber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Independence Day.

Cottonwood residents John and Beverly Schreiber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Independence Day.

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 2:10 p.m.

Cottonwood residents John and Beverly Schreiber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Independence Day. The Schreibers were married in Beverly’s grandmother’s house in West Allis, Wisconsin, July 4,1959. They are the parents of three children, Jeffrey Schreiber (who passed away in 2018), Dawn Luko and Diana Honsa, and fiancé Clark. The Schreibers have two grandchildren, Keith Luko and Melanie Luko; and three great grandchildren, Analysa Curry, Sierra Luko and James Luko.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

55 Years of Marriage
60th Anniversary
60th Wedding Anniversary for Connie and Sam Morey
60th Wedding Anniversary
Carlsons Celebrate 70 Years Together

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News