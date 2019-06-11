Celebrate: 60th Wedding Anniversary

Cottonwood residents John and Beverly Schreiber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Independence Day. The Schreibers were married in Beverly’s grandmother’s house in West Allis, Wisconsin, July 4,1959. They are the parents of three children, Jeffrey Schreiber (who passed away in 2018), Dawn Luko and Diana Honsa, and fiancé Clark. The Schreibers have two grandchildren, Keith Luko and Melanie Luko; and three great grandchildren, Analysa Curry, Sierra Luko and James Luko.