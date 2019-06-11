Celebrate: Newlyweds Tommy Anderson and Joan Sedita
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 2:23 p.m.
Tommy Anderson of Cottonwood and Joan Sedita of Cornville were wed on the island of St. John, May 23, 2019. Tommy is a local musician and owner of Tommy Rocks music store in Jerome. Joan is a medical esthetician and owner of What’s Age Got To Do With It in the Village of Oak Creek. Their marriage and honeymoon took place on the beach at Trunk Bay in the Virgin Islands. Well wishes can be expressed in person, at Tommy’s local performances, and at both of their businesses. A reception will take place later this summer. Courtesy photo
