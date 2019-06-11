OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 11
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Coldwater Fire to produce poor visibility, smoke conditions in surrounding communities

Photo courtesy Coconino National Forest

Photo courtesy Coconino National Forest

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 1:01 p.m.

CLINTS WELL - Smoke from yesterday’s burnout operations on the Coldwater Fire combined with moisture from a storm cell passing through the area to create dense smoke with low visibility overnight.

photo

Source: Coconino National Forest

Motorists traveling along state Route 87 should expect smoke to be moderate to heavy at the intersection of SR87 and Lake Mary Road each morning between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Heavy fire traffic along SR87 is also possible at times, so motorists are encouraged to stay in their lane and follow pilot cars. Intermittent smoke is possible each afternoon, in and around the fire location and along SR87, between mileposts 283 and 293.

Smoky conditions in Pine should improve by late morning as southwest winds develop over the fire, pushing smoke toward the northeast. Smoke moving toward the northeast could impact areas along Interstate 40, including Winslow and Holbrook, where moderate air quality is possible during morning hours and will improve during the afternoon.

Air quality in these areas Wednesday morning could briefly drop to moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups. For more information about how smoke from fires can affect your health, please visit www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=smoke.index.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Smoke on the mountain, where lighting struck repeatedly
Horse Tank and Camillo Fires benefit Coconino National Forest
Five fires contributing to Verde Valley smoke cover
Smoky skies in Sedona: Update on Coconino fires
3,200-acre controlled burn planned south of Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News