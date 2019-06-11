Coldwater Fire to produce poor visibility, smoke conditions in surrounding communities
CLINTS WELL - Smoke from yesterday’s burnout operations on the Coldwater Fire combined with moisture from a storm cell passing through the area to create dense smoke with low visibility overnight.
Motorists traveling along state Route 87 should expect smoke to be moderate to heavy at the intersection of SR87 and Lake Mary Road each morning between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Heavy fire traffic along SR87 is also possible at times, so motorists are encouraged to stay in their lane and follow pilot cars. Intermittent smoke is possible each afternoon, in and around the fire location and along SR87, between mileposts 283 and 293.
Smoky conditions in Pine should improve by late morning as southwest winds develop over the fire, pushing smoke toward the northeast. Smoke moving toward the northeast could impact areas along Interstate 40, including Winslow and Holbrook, where moderate air quality is possible during morning hours and will improve during the afternoon.
Air quality in these areas Wednesday morning could briefly drop to moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups. For more information about how smoke from fires can affect your health, please visit www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=smoke.index.
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Nobody injured in motor home fire Saturday on I-17
- Plane flips over at Sedona Airport
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
SAT
15
|
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
|
View More Events...