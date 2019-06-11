Coldwater Fire to produce poor visibility, smoke conditions in surrounding communities

CLINTS WELL - Smoke from yesterday’s burnout operations on the Coldwater Fire combined with moisture from a storm cell passing through the area to create dense smoke with low visibility overnight.

Motorists traveling along state Route 87 should expect smoke to be moderate to heavy at the intersection of SR87 and Lake Mary Road each morning between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Heavy fire traffic along SR87 is also possible at times, so motorists are encouraged to stay in their lane and follow pilot cars. Intermittent smoke is possible each afternoon, in and around the fire location and along SR87, between mileposts 283 and 293.

Smoky conditions in Pine should improve by late morning as southwest winds develop over the fire, pushing smoke toward the northeast. Smoke moving toward the northeast could impact areas along Interstate 40, including Winslow and Holbrook, where moderate air quality is possible during morning hours and will improve during the afternoon.

Air quality in these areas Wednesday morning could briefly drop to moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups. For more information about how smoke from fires can affect your health, please visit www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=smoke.index.

