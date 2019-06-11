Letter: Unfair to lump State Retirement System with Public Safety pension plan

Editor:

Referencing your editorial: The price you pay for guaranteed public employee pensions.

It is very unfair to lump the Arizona State Retirement System in with this editorial about the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. According to a May 9, 2019 Arizona Republic article (by Craig Harris and Anne Ryman) which discussed the mismanagement of the PSPRS:

“The Arizona State Retirement System, which manages pensions for teachers as well as municipal, county and state employees, posted a 9.4% return on investments last year.

The Arizona State Retirement System, which has far less generous benefits for retirees, has been ranked among the top 10 performing trusts during the past decade, according to Pew.”

Please don’t paint this issue with a deceptively broad brush.

Tim Kessel

Clarkdale