OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 11
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MVD recommends $12 ID Cards for kids
MVD recommends $12 ID Cards for kids

Arizona ID cards have no age restriction. For $12, parents can purchase an ID card for their children, even infants. The card can be an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. It can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and useful for anyone traveling outside the United States. (WNI Illustration)

Arizona ID cards have no age restriction. For $12, parents can purchase an ID card for their children, even infants. The card can be an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. It can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and useful for anyone traveling outside the United States. (WNI Illustration)

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 1:50 p.m.

Children and infants obviously aren’t going to get behind the wheel of a vehicle to drive anywhere, but they can still get an ID card from Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

“Arizona ID cards have no age restriction,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards. “Parents should consider an ID card for children, even infants, because it’s an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. They can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and are useful for anyone traveling outside the U.S.”

ID cards cost $12 and are available at all MVD offices and those Authorized Third Party providers that provide license and ID card services. Customers need to bring in the child’s Social Security number and one primary form of documentation such as a Birth Certificate, Permanent Resident Card, Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood, among others, as well as proof of Arizona residency. A full list of acceptable documents can be found at azdot.gov/childid.

Bowser-Richards added, “This is an important service for every parent or guardian to consider for a child’s safety, and if you get an ID card, be sure to periodically get it updated as the child changes and grows.”

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd

Information provided by ADOT, MVD Division

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News