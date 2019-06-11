MVD recommends $12 ID Cards for kids
MVD recommends $12 ID Cards for kids
Children and infants obviously aren’t going to get behind the wheel of a vehicle to drive anywhere, but they can still get an ID card from Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.
“Arizona ID cards have no age restriction,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards. “Parents should consider an ID card for children, even infants, because it’s an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. They can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and are useful for anyone traveling outside the U.S.”
ID cards cost $12 and are available at all MVD offices and those Authorized Third Party providers that provide license and ID card services. Customers need to bring in the child’s Social Security number and one primary form of documentation such as a Birth Certificate, Permanent Resident Card, Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood, among others, as well as proof of Arizona residency. A full list of acceptable documents can be found at azdot.gov/childid.
Bowser-Richards added, “This is an important service for every parent or guardian to consider for a child’s safety, and if you get an ID card, be sure to periodically get it updated as the child changes and grows.”
For more information: azdot.gov/mvd
Information provided by ADOT, MVD Division
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Nobody injured in motor home fire Saturday on I-17
- Plane flips over at Sedona Airport
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
SAT
15
|
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
|
View More Events...