Northern controlled burns bring smoke, haze to Verde Valley

FLAGSTAFF – Firefighters with the Coconino National Forest plan this week to conduct two prescribed burns south of Flagstaff.

According to a Coconino National Forest press release, “favorable weather conditions” are expected for burn projects near Kachina Village and Anderson Mesa, both geared to remove “excess fuels” from these areas.

Firing ignitions will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 13. According to the press release, the burns are part of a strategy to allow fire across the landscape in order to restore forests to healthier conditions and improve the safety of the communities around them.

Cherry 1&2 Project

When: Tuesday, June 11

Where: 10 miles southeast of Flagstaff, southeast of Marshall Lake and on the east side of Forest Road 128.

Size: 650 acres.

Duration: This is a one-day operation.

Smoke Impacts: Ventilation is predicted to move smoke toward the northeast and may be visible from Lake Mary Road, Elk Park Meadows and the southern portions of Flagstaff. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn and Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Closures or restrictions: This operation will force the rerouting of the Arizona Scenic Trail during the firing operations to keep users safe. Signs will be in place to redirect trail users.

Kachina Project

When: Thursday (June 13).

Where: Nine miles southwest of Flagstaff and immediately southwest of Kachina Village.

Size: 600 acres.

Duration: This is a one-day operation.

Smoke Impacts: Ventilation is predicted to move smoke toward the northeast and may impact Interstate 17, the I-17 intersection with I-40, state Route 89A, Forest Highlands, Fort Tuthill and Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn, such as James Canyon, Kelly Canyon and possibly Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Closures or restrictions: None.

-- Information provided by Coconino National Forest

Prescribed fire projects continue on Williams and Tusayan ranger districts

WILLIAMS – Fire managers on the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest will continue working on prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts over the next several days and into next week, according to a Kaibab National Forest press release.

According to the release, crews are currently working on the Reed Prescribed Fire Project near Tusayan and are moving forward with operations treating approximately 200 acres per day.

Ignitions are occurring in the morning and discontinuing in the early afternoon to allow time for good ventilation and to minimize smoke impacts to the adjacent communities, the release stated.

Located approximately eight miles southeast of Williams between County Road 73 and Whitehorse Lake, the Sunflower Prescribed Fire project is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 17 and last for approximately three days, according to the release.

A helicopter will be used for aerial ignitions on this 2500-acre unit, according to the press release.

A large column of smoke will be visible from Williams, Parks, Sherwood Forest, Garland Prairie, and the I-40 corridor on June 17-18.

According to the release, smoke “may be highly visible at times” from roadways and communities adjacent to these burns.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burns authorizations, visit azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html.

-- Information provided by Kaibab National Forest