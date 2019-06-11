OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 11
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Northern controlled burns bring smoke, haze to Verde Valley

Smoke was prevalent throughout the Upper Verde Valley Tuesday morning as seen from this vantage point in Jerome. Photo courtesy of Ron Chilston

Smoke was prevalent throughout the Upper Verde Valley Tuesday morning as seen from this vantage point in Jerome. Photo courtesy of Ron Chilston

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 8:32 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Firefighters with the Coconino National Forest plan this week to conduct two prescribed burns south of Flagstaff.

According to a Coconino National Forest press release, “favorable weather conditions” are expected for burn projects near Kachina Village and Anderson Mesa, both geared to remove “excess fuels” from these areas.

Firing ignitions will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 13. According to the press release, the burns are part of a strategy to allow fire across the landscape in order to restore forests to healthier conditions and improve the safety of the communities around them.

Cherry 1&2 Project

When: Tuesday, June 11

Where: 10 miles southeast of Flagstaff, southeast of Marshall Lake and on the east side of Forest Road 128.

Size: 650 acres.

Duration: This is a one-day operation.

Smoke Impacts: Ventilation is predicted to move smoke toward the northeast and may be visible from Lake Mary Road, Elk Park Meadows and the southern portions of Flagstaff. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn and Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Closures or restrictions: This operation will force the rerouting of the Arizona Scenic Trail during the firing operations to keep users safe. Signs will be in place to redirect trail users.

Kachina Project

When: Thursday (June 13).

Where: Nine miles southwest of Flagstaff and immediately southwest of Kachina Village.

Size: 600 acres.

Duration: This is a one-day operation.

Smoke Impacts: Ventilation is predicted to move smoke toward the northeast and may impact Interstate 17, the I-17 intersection with I-40, state Route 89A, Forest Highlands, Fort Tuthill and Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn, such as James Canyon, Kelly Canyon and possibly Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Closures or restrictions: None.

-- Information provided by Coconino National Forest

Prescribed fire projects continue on Williams and Tusayan ranger districts

WILLIAMS – Fire managers on the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest will continue working on prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts over the next several days and into next week, according to a Kaibab National Forest press release.

According to the release, crews are currently working on the Reed Prescribed Fire Project near Tusayan and are moving forward with operations treating approximately 200 acres per day.

Ignitions are occurring in the morning and discontinuing in the early afternoon to allow time for good ventilation and to minimize smoke impacts to the adjacent communities, the release stated.

Located approximately eight miles southeast of Williams between County Road 73 and Whitehorse Lake, the Sunflower Prescribed Fire project is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 17 and last for approximately three days, according to the release.

A helicopter will be used for aerial ignitions on this 2500-acre unit, according to the press release.

A large column of smoke will be visible from Williams, Parks, Sherwood Forest, Garland Prairie, and the I-40 corridor on June 17-18.

According to the release, smoke “may be highly visible at times” from roadways and communities adjacent to these burns.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burns authorizations, visit azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html.

-- Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Expect smoke in the air from managed fires
Forest Service and Sedona to host Fire and Smoke open house Aug. 23
Forest plans 3 burns this week
3,200-acre controlled burn planned south of Williams
Calling for comments on 4FRI environmental impact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News