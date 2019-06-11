OFFERS
Tue, June 11
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17

Photos courtesy Copper Canyon Fire and Medical.

Photos courtesy Copper Canyon Fire and Medical.

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 5:25 a.m.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical crews were called just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a tractor trailer fire on I-17 at the McGuireville Rest Area off ramp. Initial reports indicated the fire may have been started due to overheated brakes on the tractor. Upon arrival, crews found fully-involved tractor that had extended to the trailer. The highway was shut down for a period of time to suppress the fire, and there were no reported injuries and minor extension to the brush alongside the road. Photos courtesy Copper Canyon Fire and Medical.

Photos courtesy Copper Canyon Fire and Medical.

