Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 5:25 a.m.
Copper Canyon Fire and Medical crews were called just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a tractor trailer fire on I-17 at the McGuireville Rest Area off ramp. Initial reports indicated the fire may have been started due to overheated brakes on the tractor. Upon arrival, crews found fully-involved tractor that had extended to the trailer. The highway was shut down for a period of time to suppress the fire, and there were no reported injuries and minor extension to the brush alongside the road. Photos courtesy Copper Canyon Fire and Medical.
