Mingus Union mum on new superintendent, consolidation election, Bateman restitution
Board directs attorney to ‘act according to instructions’ from Tuesday’s executive session
COTTONWOOD – Tuesday in executive session, the Mingus Union School Board spent more than two hours with its legal representation.
How to replace Acting Superintendent Genie Gee was one of the items on the agenda for the board’s closed-door session.
But who to employ as superintendent was not addressed, at least not in open session, as Board President Lori Drake motioned that district counsel Susan Segal “act according to our instructions in executive session.”
Drake also made the same motion for the other items, which included how to proceed with a legal request to delay the school district consolidation election for another year, as well as whether to seek restitution against the district’s former administrative assistant, Brandi Bateman.
“There’s nothing more that I can say,” Drake said following the meeting.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting stated the school board, following executive session, would have “discussion and possible action concerning the selection of a superintendent and the terms of contract with the district and a superintendent.” In a June 5 story in the Verde Independent, Drake said “All options” regarding the district’s superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year will be “thoroughly and transparently discussed by the governing board as a whole at our June 11 meeting.”
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting also stated the board would have “discussion and possible action” on the consolidation election and Bateman restitution issues.
The district’s internal search to replace Gee as acting superintendent yielded one internal candidate – 2016 Yavapai County Teacher of the Year Mike Westcott.
Westcott, who is interning as superintendent with Gee, applied for the position following Gee’s May 14 announcement that she wanted to serve solely as the school’s principal.
In May, Drake said that if the district’s internal search is “not fruitful,” the board could continue its search by first hiring an interim superintendent.
Gee’s last day as acting superintendent will be June 30. She will remain as the school’s principal, a role she has held since 2018.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Nobody injured in motor home fire Saturday on I-17
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: