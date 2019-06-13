OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 13
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
Facing repercussions for probation violation, multiple charges

Seth Backus, 30, was arrested Wednesday, June 12, for a felony probation violation out of Gila County, four warrants out of Yavapai County and running from police in Cottonwood on May 30, 2019. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Seth Backus, 30, was arrested Wednesday, June 12, for a felony probation violation out of Gila County, four warrants out of Yavapai County and running from police in Cottonwood on May 30, 2019. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:28 a.m.

Seth Backus, who has been on the run from law enforcement for months, was arrested Wednesday morning, June 12, in Glendale during an operation by members of the Arizona Division of United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Backus was apprehended and taken into custody without incident, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

He was wanted for a probation violation warrant out of Gila County, as well as four warrants out of Yavapai County. He allegedly committed burglary in the first degree, felony theft and misconduct involving weapons in Yavapai County in September 2018, YCSO reported.

He also was wanted on an aggravated assault charge stemming from a Dec. 24, 2018, incident in which he injured a Yavapai County detention sergeant’s hand while fighting with detention staff, YCSO said.

On May 30, Backus fled from police in the Cottonwood area and will be facing charges of felony flight and felony endangerment on top of the felony no-bond probation violation warrant, YCSO reported earlier.

“This is another example of the great job our men and women in law enforcement are doing to make our streets and neighborhoods safer,” said Chris Wilson with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
25 felony warrants during Yavapai County sweep
Wanted fugitive evades cops
Fugitive apprehended in Camp Verde
Burglary, theft of a weapon charges filed against Backus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News