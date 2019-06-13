Temporary closure implemented for Coldwater Fire area

CLINTS WELL – Coconino National Forest leadership has issued a temporary closure order for public safety for the Coldwater Fire area where interior pockets of unburned fuel will continue to have fire activity.

According to a press release from the Coconino National Forest, the western boundaries of the closure are SR 87 from the intersection with Forest Road 300 to the northeast intersection of SR87 and FR 141.

FR 141 is the northern and eastern boundary of the closure area to the point where it intersects with FR 300. The southern boundary is FR 300 between FR 141 and SR 87.

Although SR 87 and FR 141 and 300 are the boundaries, they remain open to public travel, according to the Coconino National Forest. The entire closure order is listed on the forest website at go.usa.gov/xmJFV.

Firefighters have completed the burnout operations on the Coldwater Fire, and the fire now encompasses about 16,800 acres, according to Coconino National Forest.

“Smoke from this fire will begin to dissipate over the next few days, though some unburned fuels, heavier logs and stumps may continue to flame and smolder for weeks,” the release stated.

The temporary closure could be rescinded before the Sept. 1 expiration date if conditions warrant it, according to Coconino National Forest. “The closure was issued to ensure visitors to the forest are kept out of harm’s way as pockets of unburned forest fuels are scattered throughout the interior of the fire's perimeter.”

More Coldwater Fire information is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6363.

Immediate updates of notable fire activity and smoke impacts are shared on the Coconino National Forest’s Twitter and Facebook sites, and on the Forest’s website, which can be found at coconinonationalforest.us.