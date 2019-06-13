Western Light: Sun Halo in a Bottle

The other day, the wispy clouds and the bit of moisture in the air combined to produce a rare sight: a sun halo. A sun halo is essentially a small (relatively), compact but fully circular rainbow around the sun, vastly different than the half circle rainbow we normally see projected across the sky. The unusual sight prompted me to get out my optical sphere and take a picture of the celestial event through the curved lens of glass, as if my husband held the sky in his hand.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.