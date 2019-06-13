OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 13
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Western Light: Sun Halo in a Bottle

Sun Halo/Melissa Bowersock

Sun Halo/Melissa Bowersock

mugshot photo
By Melissa Bowersock
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 9:21 a.m.

The other day, the wispy clouds and the bit of moisture in the air combined to produce a rare sight: a sun halo. A sun halo is essentially a small (relatively), compact but fully circular rainbow around the sun, vastly different than the half circle rainbow we normally see projected across the sky. The unusual sight prompted me to get out my optical sphere and take a picture of the celestial event through the curved lens of glass, as if my husband held the sky in his hand.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Western Light: Denali
Western Light: Mammatus
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: July 11, 2017
Western Light: Camp Verde Snow
Western Light: A Study in Ice

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News