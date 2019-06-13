Western Light: Sun Halo in a Bottle
The other day, the wispy clouds and the bit of moisture in the air combined to produce a rare sight: a sun halo. A sun halo is essentially a small (relatively), compact but fully circular rainbow around the sun, vastly different than the half circle rainbow we normally see projected across the sky. The unusual sight prompted me to get out my optical sphere and take a picture of the celestial event through the curved lens of glass, as if my husband held the sky in his hand.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- Small bear reported in Jerome near School Street
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
15
|
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
|
TUE
18
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
18
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
18
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...