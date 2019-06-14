22 complete law enforcement training at YC academy, earn badges

A “one of a kind” class of law enforcement recruits collectively swore to protect and serve and wore their badges for the first time May 23, signaling the end of a 20-week training journey and the start of their careers as peace offers.

The 22 new officers joining eight law enforcement agencies across Arizona participated in a traditional graduation ceremony for the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy headquartered at the Yavapai College Prescott campus. The NARTA Class 46 graduation in the YC Performing Arts Center drew proud family members of the recruits and a cadre of law enforcement officials congratulating and welcoming their new comrades.

NARTA Class 46 President Stephen Hunt, who is joining the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, described his class as “one of a kind” because of their shared triumphs and a few “speed bumps” that helped them learn and grow. “I believe we have been refined through this process. But I know we still have a long journey ahead of us.” Hunt encouraged his classmates to keep learning and to find the joy inherent in “answering the call to serve a purpose much bigger than ourselves.”

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, in his keynote graduation address, thanked the recruits for answering the call to duty and service. “I am certain you will live up to the high standards expected of you and you will serve your communities well.”

YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine, in videotaped remarks, said the NARTA graduates make it possible for others to fulfill their dreams by providing them safety and protection. “That’s something few other professions can claim,” she said.

NARTA Class 46 graduates and their sponsoring agencies are:

Joseph Adam Campas and Garrett James Schweikert, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Brant Cameron Chapin, Anthony John Cordes, Siearra Rhea Paddilla, Joshua Cornelius, Flagstaff Police Department

Kody Anderson, Payson Police Department

Julian Andrew Navarrette, Logan Joseph Weindel, Lizbeth Lorena Zarate, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Nathanial William Namanny, Ralph E. Reily Jr., Blake Louis Elton Schermer, Prescott Police Department

Isaac Gallo Corrales, Prescott Valley Police Department

Catherine Ann Beers, Sedona Police Department

Kenyon David Adamson, Stephen Hunt, Andrew Lang, Tanner McCrae Presson, Arie William Terpstra, Gilbert Wakefield, Cody Patrick Winton, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office