TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 14
Beaver Creek prepares for annual July 4 celebration

The annual Fourth of July parade will travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square beginning at 9 a.m. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:42 a.m.

BEAVER CREEK – It starts each year at 7 a.m. with pancakes and sausage at Rollins Park.

It ends each year in the 12-o’clock hour with rubber duckies taking a dip in Wet Beaver Creek at Sycamore Park.

In between, there’s a whole lot more fun – as Beaver Creek celebrates the Fourth of July.

From 7 a.m. until just before parade time, come have pancakes, sausage and coffee at Rollins Park, located at the Lake Montezuma Village Square, across from the Ranch House.

At 8:30 a.m., participants will start lining up at Sycamore Park for the annual Fourth of July parade, which will travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square beginning at 9 a.m. This year’s parade grand marshal is Betty Hart. Emily Worden is junior grand marshal.

Following the parade, members of American Legion Post 93 will post the colors, before a special guest sings the National Anthem.

Also enjoy free hot dogs and free ice cream, as well as music, games and prizes.

Speaking of prizes, participate in the annual Kiwanis Duck Race by purchasing tickets $2 each or $5 for three tickets. Grand prize is $500. Tickets are available at Candy’s Creekside Cottage, located in McGuireville. Watch the race from the bridge at Sycamore Park.

For more information about display tables, entertainment and activities, call Beaver Creek Kiwanis President Carol Keeton at 928-606-4050.

Parade entrants, such as walkers, animals, vehicles or floats should sign up at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station or call 928-567-9401.

