Beaver Creek prepares for annual July 4 celebration
BEAVER CREEK – It starts each year at 7 a.m. with pancakes and sausage at Rollins Park.
It ends each year in the 12-o’clock hour with rubber duckies taking a dip in Wet Beaver Creek at Sycamore Park.
In between, there’s a whole lot more fun – as Beaver Creek celebrates the Fourth of July.
From 7 a.m. until just before parade time, come have pancakes, sausage and coffee at Rollins Park, located at the Lake Montezuma Village Square, across from the Ranch House.
At 8:30 a.m., participants will start lining up at Sycamore Park for the annual Fourth of July parade, which will travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square beginning at 9 a.m. This year’s parade grand marshal is Betty Hart. Emily Worden is junior grand marshal.
Following the parade, members of American Legion Post 93 will post the colors, before a special guest sings the National Anthem.
Also enjoy free hot dogs and free ice cream, as well as music, games and prizes.
Speaking of prizes, participate in the annual Kiwanis Duck Race by purchasing tickets $2 each or $5 for three tickets. Grand prize is $500. Tickets are available at Candy’s Creekside Cottage, located in McGuireville. Watch the race from the bridge at Sycamore Park.
For more information about display tables, entertainment and activities, call Beaver Creek Kiwanis President Carol Keeton at 928-606-4050.
Parade entrants, such as walkers, animals, vehicles or floats should sign up at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station or call 928-567-9401.
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- State changes medical marijuana laws to benefit users
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
15
|
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
|
TUE
18
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
18
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
18
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...