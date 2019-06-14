OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Community Band plans two patriotic concerts in Clarkdale

Come hear the Cottonwood Community Band as it provides music for two patriotic celebrations during June and July. Courtesy photo

Come hear the Cottonwood Community Band as it provides music for two patriotic celebrations during June and July. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:32 a.m.

Come hear the Cottonwood Community Band as it provides music for two patriotic celebrations during June and July.

Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. the band will perform for the Jerome Elks Lodge Flag Day Ceremony. This 45-minute program traces the history of the American flag from its revolutionary days to the present.

As each flag is presented, the band provides short patriotic selections. The band also performs selections prior to and following the ceremony.

Elks Lodges throughout the United States have made it their mission to educate and inform citizens about the rich history and meaning of our country’s flag.

The public is invited to attend this free program located at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 100 N. Broadway in Clarkdale.

July 4th, the band will be performing a free patriotic concert at the Clarkdale Old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration taking place at the Clarkdale Town Square.

The band performs right after the kids’ parade from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Selections will include Under The Double Eagle March by Josef Franz Wagner, The Bells Of Freedom by the band’s own Paul Rosenfeld, Sousa’s Fugue On Yankee Doodle and several other rousing patriotic numbers, including everyone’s favorite Sousa march, The Stars and Stripes Forever.

For more information, please visit the band’s website at cottonwoodcommunityband.org

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gallery: Elks Flag Day Ceremony
More Letters ...
Cottonwood Band presents patriotic program
What's Happening 6-9-10
Jerome Elks Lodge to hold Flag Day Ceremony

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News