Cottonwood Community Band plans two patriotic concerts in Clarkdale

Come hear the Cottonwood Community Band as it provides music for two patriotic celebrations during June and July.

Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. the band will perform for the Jerome Elks Lodge Flag Day Ceremony. This 45-minute program traces the history of the American flag from its revolutionary days to the present.

As each flag is presented, the band provides short patriotic selections. The band also performs selections prior to and following the ceremony.

Elks Lodges throughout the United States have made it their mission to educate and inform citizens about the rich history and meaning of our country’s flag.

The public is invited to attend this free program located at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 100 N. Broadway in Clarkdale.



July 4th, the band will be performing a free patriotic concert at the Clarkdale Old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration taking place at the Clarkdale Town Square.

The band performs right after the kids’ parade from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Selections will include Under The Double Eagle March by Josef Franz Wagner, The Bells Of Freedom by the band’s own Paul Rosenfeld, Sousa’s Fugue On Yankee Doodle and several other rousing patriotic numbers, including everyone’s favorite Sousa march, The Stars and Stripes Forever.

For more information, please visit the band’s website at cottonwoodcommunityband.org