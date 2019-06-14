Cottonwood Community Band plans two patriotic concerts in Clarkdale
Come hear the Cottonwood Community Band as it provides music for two patriotic celebrations during June and July.
Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. the band will perform for the Jerome Elks Lodge Flag Day Ceremony. This 45-minute program traces the history of the American flag from its revolutionary days to the present.
As each flag is presented, the band provides short patriotic selections. The band also performs selections prior to and following the ceremony.
Elks Lodges throughout the United States have made it their mission to educate and inform citizens about the rich history and meaning of our country’s flag.
The public is invited to attend this free program located at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 100 N. Broadway in Clarkdale.
July 4th, the band will be performing a free patriotic concert at the Clarkdale Old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration taking place at the Clarkdale Town Square.
The band performs right after the kids’ parade from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Selections will include Under The Double Eagle March by Josef Franz Wagner, The Bells Of Freedom by the band’s own Paul Rosenfeld, Sousa’s Fugue On Yankee Doodle and several other rousing patriotic numbers, including everyone’s favorite Sousa march, The Stars and Stripes Forever.
For more information, please visit the band’s website at cottonwoodcommunityband.org
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- State changes medical marijuana laws to benefit users
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
15
|
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
|
TUE
18
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
18
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
18
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...