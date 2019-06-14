Eagle Scout project gives Camp Verde Pool new look

Thanks to the efforts of Eagle Scout candidate Kristjan Kilichowski, the Camp Verde Heritage Pool opened on schedule with a great new look.



Kristjan, of Troop 98 in Surprise, and a part-time Camp Verde resident, coordinated the solicitation of donations and organized the labor to paint the front hall and locker rooms a bright two tone blue to match the office painted last year.

The addition of new custom rule signs helps makes for a great looking cheerful space

Eagle Scout is the highest rank award in Scouting and requires a service project to demonstrate the candidate’s leadership skills. Kristjan evaluated the space determining how much was needed for supplies and developed and then implemented a work plan to get it done.

Home Depot in Cottonwood donated nearly $1,000 worth of paint and supplies and ACE Hardware in Camp Verde completed the paint needs.

Kristjan with help of two volunteers from Home Depot, Sally Reynolds and Christine Adair, led his group of nine volunteer Scouts and some parents as they transformed the pool locker rooms into bright welcoming spaces.

Previously the spaces sported their original 1996 tan walls which while clean never looked very colorful. Now the front entry, hallways and locker rooms are a festive welcome to patrons.

New custom printed rule signs replaced the old faded, cracked and modified ones to help complete the new look.

Some buffing compound on the metal mirrors, floor paint in the showers and bathroom stalls by the Town Maintenance staff helped to add to the transformation.

Parks & Recreation Manager Michael Marshall jumped at the opportunity to have the work done.

“As an Eagle Scout myself, I’m aware of the importance and capability of these candidates working on Service projects,” said Marshall.

Candidates are expected to be the lead on the project and not just doing tasks. “The advantage to the town was the minimal effort required of our limited staff to make this project a reality, and it didn’t cost us a dime.”

Kristjan’s efforts will be rewarded when he is presented his Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor.