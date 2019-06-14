Editorial: With Verde Connect, Riverfront Park, your voice counts

A familiar refrain in any government decision-making process is the admonition to “let us vote on it.”

And with two of the Verde Valley’s biggest hot-button issues you can do exactly that. It’s not an official election process, but it’s still an opportunity for you to weigh in and share your two-cents.

With both the Verde Connect project and Cottonwood’s master plan for Riverfront Park, there is ample opportunity for you to let city and county officials know exactly what you believe to be the priority emphasis for these projects.

With Verde Connect, Yavapai County officials conducted two open house show-and-tell type events in Cottonwood and Camp Verde this week. Both open houses allowed residents to examine large-scale maps of each of the seven possible routes for Verde Connect. The county also had ample staff on hand to explain the route to citizens and answer their questions. Both forums attracted about 100 citizens. District 3 County Supervisor Randy Garrison said about half the people attending both events submitted written comment on the project before they left while others wanted more time to digest what they had learned before they submitted their written comments to the county. Written comments on the proposed routes – your “vote” in the process – can be submitted to VerdeConnect.com.

Likewise, the City of Cottonwood is asking local residents to share their recreation preferences to help the city decide the best-fit program priorities for Riverfront Park. You can weigh in on that planning process – again you should consider it your “vote” in the process – by sharing your views on the city’s Riverfront Park master plan on the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The city is also soliciting your opinion on this project on the City of Cottonwood website home page. Included is a high resolution image of the draft design for the park and an opportunity for you to share your views directly by email to Interim Parks & Recreation Director Hezekiah Allen (hallen@cottonwoodaz.gov).

Likewise, verdenews.com is currently conducting its own reader poll on the program priorities at Riverfront Park. Within 24, it became the highest-use reader poll in the 19 years we have delivered news digitally. As of Friday morning, our poll on Riverfront Park had received votes from more than 2,200 readers. Respondents said a splash pad (21%), roller skating/hockey rink (16%) and walking/jogging trails (15%) were the greatest needs at Riverfront Park. If you would like to share your views on the Riverfront Park master plan, our reader poll is located on the home page of verdenews.com. Scroll down and you will find it on the right side of the page, immediately below the Crime & Courts subsection.

At least in the Verde Valley, local and regional government does believe your voice is important, and there is ample opportunity to share your views on community development and growth issues.

Let them know your views. Have confidence that your voice does count.





