Obituary: Calvin J. Bennett 1949-2019
Calvin J. Bennett passed peacefully into his heavenly reward on June 8, 2019 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Born July 1949 to Lester and Leona Bennett, Calvin grew up to become a beloved pastor and builder. Along with wife, Becky, Calvin ministered for years in Montana, Pennsylvania and Arizona, and he spent the last half of his ministry among the Navajo people.
He enjoyed carpentry, fishing and spending time with his family. He was known for his kind smile, encouraging words and passion to bring people to Christ.
Visitation will be 1 p.m., June 13, 2019, at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene in Cottonwood, Arizona and funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will be at Phoenix Memorial Gardens.
Information provided by survivors.
