Obituary: Joan Marie Schrambling 1953-2019
Joan Marie Schrambling (Joan Duncan) was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1953, in Cottonwood, Arizona, and passed from this earth on Pentecost Sunday, June 9, 2019, while in Valley View Hospice in Cottonwood, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Scrambling; her father, William Schrambling; her sister, Johanna Schrambling; and her brother, William Schrambling.
She is survived by her daughters Lacy, Jessie, and Chelsea Duncan; her brother, Pete Schrambling; as her sisters Regina, Roberta, and Stefanie Schrambling; nieces Zarah, and Chrissy; nephews Joe, Billy, Derek, Daniel, and Nick.
In lieu of flowers people are welcome to make donations in order to help cover funeral costs, in honor of her, to Immaculate Conception, Valley View Hospice in Cottonwood, or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
She would want people to remember that family always means everything, always comes first and to help others when you are able to do so.
The Catholic Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- State changes medical marijuana laws to benefit users
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: