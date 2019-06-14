OFFERS
Fri, June 14
Obituary: Joan Marie Schrambling 1953-2019

Joan Marie Schrambling

Joan Marie Schrambling

Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:30 a.m.

Joan Marie Schrambling (Joan Duncan) was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1953, in Cottonwood, Arizona, and passed from this earth on Pentecost Sunday, June 9, 2019, while in Valley View Hospice in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Scrambling; her father, William Schrambling; her sister, Johanna Schrambling; and her brother, William Schrambling.

She is survived by her daughters Lacy, Jessie, and Chelsea Duncan; her brother, Pete Schrambling; as her sisters Regina, Roberta, and Stefanie Schrambling; nieces Zarah, and Chrissy; nephews Joe, Billy, Derek, Daniel, and Nick.

In lieu of flowers people are welcome to make donations in order to help cover funeral costs, in honor of her, to Immaculate Conception, Valley View Hospice in Cottonwood, or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

She would want people to remember that family always means everything, always comes first and to help others when you are able to do so.

The Catholic Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

