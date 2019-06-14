Obituary: Nellie Jane Cavender 1935-2019
Nellie Jane Cavender, 84, of Cottonwood, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.
She was born on January 2, 1935, in Clearwater, Florida, to Nix Benjamin Forhand and Roberta Jane Lloyd Forhand (Susie).
Upon moving to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1946 she lived on the west side of Flagstaff at the campgrounds one summer. She attended and graduated Flagstaff High School. She worked at a bank, was a telephone operator, and a part time mail carrier.
She then went into the Army and after basic training worked at the Pentagon as a secretary where she met her husband, Carl Maynard Cavender. They lived in Michigan several years then returned to Flagstaff.
During the Apollo 13 missions Nellie worked for the USGS as a secretary and stenographer, and she made travel arrangements for the astronauts. She worked as a government tester upon moving to the Verde Valley in the 1970’s.
She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, women’s clubs, and hand crafts. She was also a Girl Scout leader and sold Tupperware.
Nellie is survived by her sons Nick and David Cavender and daughter Nancy Murnan; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Wanda Svaleng and brother Charles Forhand.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl M. Cavender; brother, Chester Forhand.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- State changes medical marijuana laws to benefit users
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
- Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: