OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Nellie Jane Cavender 1935-2019

Nellie Jane Cavender

Nellie Jane Cavender

Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:32 a.m.

Nellie Jane Cavender, 84, of Cottonwood, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

She was born on January 2, 1935, in Clearwater, Florida, to Nix Benjamin Forhand and Roberta Jane Lloyd Forhand (Susie).

Upon moving to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1946 she lived on the west side of Flagstaff at the campgrounds one summer. She attended and graduated Flagstaff High School. She worked at a bank, was a telephone operator, and a part time mail carrier.

She then went into the Army and after basic training worked at the Pentagon as a secretary where she met her husband, Carl Maynard Cavender. They lived in Michigan several years then returned to Flagstaff.

During the Apollo 13 missions Nellie worked for the USGS as a secretary and stenographer, and she made travel arrangements for the astronauts. She worked as a government tester upon moving to the Verde Valley in the 1970’s.

She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, women’s clubs, and hand crafts. She was also a Girl Scout leader and sold Tupperware.

Nellie is survived by her sons Nick and David Cavender and daughter Nancy Murnan; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Wanda Svaleng and brother Charles Forhand.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl M. Cavender; brother, Chester Forhand.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Carl M. Cavender 1936-2017
Obituary: Bob Rawlinson
Obituary: Gloria May Heidmann 1935-2019
Virginia Ruth Kuntz 1925-2019
Obituary: Louise Evans 1935-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News