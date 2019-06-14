OFFERS
Fri, June 14
81.0°
Paisano given three years’ probation for theft, burglary of Old Town business

Ashley Paisano



By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:49 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – In January, a 32-year-old Cottonwood woman was arrested on burglary and theft charges of an Old Town business.

On June 3, Ashley Paisano was found guilty of one count of theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony.

In his ruling, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Pro-Tem Thomas Kelly gave Paisano a suspended sentence and placed her on three years’ supervised probation for the “non-dangerous, non-repetitive crime,” according to the minute entry filed in Superior Court.

According to court documents, Paisano “took full responsibility” for having stolen more than $500 of items, including floral arrangements and vases from Verde Floral & Nursery, located at 752 N. Main St.

“The humanity in me wants to … explain … why it is that I did what I did. The truth is that none of these things matter. I broke the law. I hurt people and betrayed their trust,” Paisano wrote to Judge Kelly on March 11.

Paisano was also ordered to pay $780 in restitution, a $750 fine plus a 78% surcharge, a $25 public defender assessment fee, a $75 monthly probation services fee to begin July 1, and other fees according to Arizona Revised Statutes 12-116 and 13-804F.

According to the June 3 judgment of guilt and sentence, financial obligations – exclusive of probation services fee – must be paid in minimum monthly payments of $50 beginning July 1.

