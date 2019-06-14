Sedona Literacy seeks volunteers to expand reading, writing program
SEDONA – For three decades, the Sedona Literacy Center has helped second- and third-graders keep up with their classmates in reading and writing.
Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, the program expanded to meet the needs of students in the Oak Creek and Beaver Creek school communities.
According to Director Carolyn Fisher, the program, which was founded in 1988, hopes to expand to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.
“Critical to the success of this program,” Fisher said, is recruiting more volunteers from the communities of each of these schools.
According to Fisher, the program’s success is due to assigning one volunteer to work with the same student for several months.
Volunteers meet between one and two times each in a group setting under the supervision of a volunteer coordinator.
“Each volunteer will have information on the student’s progress so that they can focus on what materials and approaches are likely to be most successful for that child,” Fisher said.
Volunteers are trained at the beginning of the program’s season, which is usually from mid- to late-September through March.
Volunteers are asked to be available between three and four hours each week with the same student.
For more information, visit sedonaliteracy.org.
To volunteer, email Carolyn Fisher at sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com.
Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
