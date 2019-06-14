OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State allowed extension in Delafuente case

Cody Delafuente

Cody Delafuente

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:51 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff has extended the state’s deadline to June 21 to respond to a motion from Cody Delafuente’s attorney to remand his domestic violence case to the grand jury for a redetermination of probable cause.

Delafuente, a detective with the Cottonwood Police Department, was arrested in October 2018 following an investigation of domestic violence toward his wife.

A 72-page police report obtained by The Verde Independent through an Arizona Public Records request details the allegations of Delafuente being violent toward his wife.

According to the report, police responded to a domestic violence call on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18, from a woman saying she had been beaten by her husband.

When police arrived, the woman’s face appeared injured but said she had “walked into a wall.”

According to the June 3 motion to extend the deadline, the state “only recently received a copy of defendant’s motion, as it was sent to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in error.”

Though the case is being heard in Yavapai County Superior Court, Coconino County Deputy Attorney Eric Ruchensky is the assigned prosecutor.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Delafuente defense requests extension for new grand jury hearing
Delafuente requests another extension for new grand jury hearing
Cottonwood detective faces kidnapping, assault, domestic violence charges
Detective accused of domestic violence back to work in ‘administrative role’
Crime & Courts: Year in review (with video)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Popcorn, Pizza, and Peace
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News