Summer youth volleyball camp offered at Cottonwood Recreation Center

Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Summer Volleyball Camp is offered for kids in 1st through 8th grades.

Volleyball campers in 1st through 4th grade will learn the basic fundamentals of hitting, bumping, setting, and spiking.



Players in 5th through 8th grade will continue to learn the basics while gradually advancing to more skilled drills. This camp for boys and girls is for beginners and experienced players in 1st through 8th grades.

• When: June 24-28. Grades 1-4: 8-9:45 a.m. Grades 5-8: 10 a.m. to noon

• Where: Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St.

• Fees: $35 – includes a camp shirt.

• Registration Dates: Through June 21.

