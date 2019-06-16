OFFERS
Camp Verde makes plans for 7th Street improvements

Camp Verde’s plan for its 7th Street improvements is to construct curb, gutter, sidewalk, sidewalk ramps, street lighting and stormwater improvements along the north side of Hollamon Street from 6th street to Cliffs Parkway, and along the west side of 7th Street from Hollamon Street to the existing sidewalk at the Post Office parking lot exit on 7th Street. Pictured is 7th Street, north of Hollamon Street facing the Camp Verde Post Office. VVN/Bill Helm

Camp Verde's plan for its 7th Street improvements is to construct curb, gutter, sidewalk, sidewalk ramps, street lighting and stormwater improvements along the north side of Hollamon Street from 6th street to Cliffs Parkway, and along the west side of 7th Street from Hollamon Street to the existing sidewalk at the Post Office parking lot exit on 7th Street. Pictured is 7th Street, north of Hollamon Street facing the Camp Verde Post Office. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:49 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Once the Town of Camp Verde awards a contract for sidewalk improvements along Hollamon and 7th streets, the project should take about four months to complete.

That’s what Ron Long, Camp Verde’s Public Works director said.

On July 18, 2018, Camp Verde was awarded $330,143 of fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant funding by the state’s Department of Housing for the project.

Since the town has not yet received completed plans for the project, “we don’t have a final estimate,” Long said. But Long approximated that project will cost “in the $400,000 to $450,000 price range.”

“Therefore we will need additional funding from the town to complete all of the work,” Long said.

The town’s plan is to construct curb, gutter, sidewalk, sidewalk ramps, street lighting and stormwater improvements along the north side of Hollamon Street from 6th street to Cliffs Parkway, and along the west side of 7th Street from Hollamon Street to the existing sidewalk at the Post Office parking lot exit on 7th Street,” Long said.

In August 2018, the town hired Rick Engineering to do the project’s design work. By July, the plans should be “85% completed” for the town’s review, Long said.

“According to our engineer, the plans should be completed by September of this year and be ready to go out to bid in October,” Long said.

Town Manager Russ Martin said that he’d “like to see work getting done” on the project “by spring 2000.”

“Ultimately, widening 7th Street is something we’d like to do,” Martin said.

Every four years, Community Development Block Grant money is available, Martin said.

“We wouldn’t get another chunk, in theory, until 2022,” Martin said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

