Court says state can’t require car safety devices feds don’t

PHOENIX -- The state Court of Appeals is refusing to require vehicle manufacturers to install safety equipment for cars sold in Arizona that are not mandated by federal law.

In a new ruling, the judges rejected arguments by a woman who was seriously injured in an accident that Nissan should be held liable for failing to install an automatic braking system in the vehicle that struck her car. Her lawyer, Lynn Shumway, contends that the system, which would have cost perhaps no more than $500, could have prevented the accident that left Antea Dashi with brain damage and diminished mental capacity.

But Judge David Weinzweig, writing for the unanimous three-judge panel, said the National Highway Safety Administration has so far refused to set formal standards for advanced automatic braking technologies in light vehicles.

The judge said Congress gave the power to the U.S. Department of Transportation to set safety standards, a power it delegated to NHTSA. And what that also means,Weinzweig said, is that federal authority preempts any state law -- and any litigation based on state law.

“If successful, Dashi’s design-defect and negligence claims would impose a duty on manufacturers whose vehicles drive in or through Arizona to install forward collision warning and crash imminent braking systems (ITALICS) or (ROMAN) face liability from Arizona juries for making and peddling uncrashworthy vehicles,’’ Weinzweig wrote. “Dashi’s claims would frustrate NHTSA’s federal regulatory objectives by thrusting a jury-imposed AEB standard on Nissan inside Arizona’s borders.’’

Shumway, however, contends the judges got it wrong, both legally and from a safety perspective. And he plans to seek review by the Arizona Supreme Court.

“Arizona law requires when you sell a product that it not have any conditions that are unreasonably dangerous,’’ he said. Shumway said that is defined as when “the harmful characteristics or consequences outweigh the benefits of the design.’’

All that leads to what happened in 2015 when Dashi was driving along a one-way access road to a freeway in north Phoenix when she missed her turnoff.

Rather than proceed and go through side streets, she decided to turn around and seek to return to the missed exit. But while she was turning around, a 2008 Nissan Rogue swerved around a vehicle that had stopped behind Dashi’s vehicle and crashed into her car, then perpendicular to traffic.

She sued Nissan saying the crash would not have occurred if Nissan had equipped the Rogue with then-available automatic emergency braking systems. These included “forward collision warning’’ and “crash imminent braking,’’ the former warning the driver of a likely crash, the latter automatically applying the brakes.

A trial judge threw out the case on Nissan’s claim of federal preemption, leading to this appeal.

Weinzweig said both DOT and NHTSA have shown “palpable and enduring interest’’ in the development of automatic emergency braking and “continues to explore test procedures and the effectiveness of these systems and to refine the performance criteria that should be used to assess these systems.’’

More recently, he said, NHTSA is seeking ways to incentivize manufacturers to install new technologies. And Shumway said the agency has gotten commitments from 20 car companies to make them standard -- in 2022.

But that, said Shumway, is not enough. Nor he said, should it immunize manufacturers from failing to install clearly available -- and he believes affordable -- safety features.

“Statistically, we’re talking about many, many thousands of deaths every year and hundreds of thousands of serious injuries that are not being prevented by the withholding of these,’’ he said. And Shumway has a theory about why manufacturers have not made them standard.

“They’re being withheld for marketing, selling cars at a higher price purposes,’’ he said, with the technologies offered as part of a package of options.

But the appellate judges said that still leaves the issue of who is in charge of determining what safety equipment is required. And Weinzweig said it’s not like the feds are ignoring the issue.

“NHTSA made plain that its refusal to cement automatic emergency braking standards did not signify a lack of interest,’’ he wrote.

“Just the opposite,’’ Weinzweig continued. “NHTSA offered a full-throated endorsement of AEB technologies, touting their ‘important safety benefits’ and life saving ‘promise’ to ‘prevent human choice or error from causing crashes,’ and describing them as ‘vital to automated vehicles.’ ‘’

But he said NHTSA believes the technology “continues to evolve very quickly’’ and that the agency wants to be sure that any formal rules and standards set must “encourage and facilitate’’ innovation.’’ and Weinzweig said that shows an “informed refusal’’ by NHTSA to set formal AEB standards at this time.

The judge said if Shumway’s case were to proceed it could create a “patchwork quilt’’ of liability exposure, where the question of whether a vehicle without AEB traveling across the country is unsafe based on which state it was in at the time. And that, Weinzweig said, effectively would require manufacturers to immediately install their equipment in all vehicles.

Weinzweig said the ruling does not immunize manufacturers from all liability claims. He said a customer who was injured would be able to sue if an installed device, like AEB, was improperly designed or installed.

Shumway said his interest in the issue is personal.

“I had a brother killed by a driver running over him when he was stopped at a light on a motorcycle,’’ he said.

“There’s systems to prevent that.’’ Shumway said. “How can you let these manufacturers choose to withhold that ... because they want to preserve this technology for their high trim levels and luxury cars?’’

On Twitter: @azcapmedia