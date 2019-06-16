OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, June 16
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ice cream social puts sweet touch to Clarkdale July 4 fun

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:37 a.m.

Have you ever been to a good old-fashioned ice cream social? What once was very common in American society is still happening today in Clarkdale at the Independence Day celebration in the Town Park July 4.

It is widely known that the first ice cream social occurred in England during the reign of King Charles II when ice cream was a luxury, rarely afforded to anyone but nobility.

By the 1700s, ice cream became available to the average citizen. By the 19th century, ice cream gardens sprang up where folks gathered in public garden-like settings to enjoy the tasty cold treat in a social environment.

As the cost of ice cream decreased, schools and churches introduced the ice cream social as a fund-raising event to provide needed funds for public projects as well as providing a fun, social setting for people with common interests to enjoy fellowship.

Thus began more than a century-old tradition of ice cream socials in our country.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will host this year’s Clarkdale Ice Cream Social during the holiday festivities in the Town Park in historic downtown Clarkdale. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., servings of ice cream will be scooped into cones or cups for $1 per scoop.

The whole family can enjoy a healthy morning milk-based treat while increasing needed funds for the society and museum history projects. The Clarkdale Ice Cream Social creates a setting for residents and visitors to step back to a simpler time when socials were common and people enjoyed the coolness of spreading out on a lawn filled with companionship.

Unplug. Relax. Enjoy friends and neighbors or meet new ones in the Clarkdale Town Park during all the festivities of the Independence Day holiday.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is Clarkdale’s only organization and museum totally dedicated to collecting, preserving, exhibiting, interpreting and sharing the heritage of the community and its citizens.

For more information, please call 928-649-1198 or visit www.clarkdalemuseum.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

July 4 fun abounds in the Verde Valley
Gallery: Clarkdale 4th of July 2012
Gallery: Clarkdale 4th of July 2008
Party like it's the Fourth of July
Verde Valley communities ready for Independence Day celebrations

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
18
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News