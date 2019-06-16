Ice cream social puts sweet touch to Clarkdale July 4 fun

Have you ever been to a good old-fashioned ice cream social? What once was very common in American society is still happening today in Clarkdale at the Independence Day celebration in the Town Park July 4.

It is widely known that the first ice cream social occurred in England during the reign of King Charles II when ice cream was a luxury, rarely afforded to anyone but nobility.



By the 1700s, ice cream became available to the average citizen. By the 19th century, ice cream gardens sprang up where folks gathered in public garden-like settings to enjoy the tasty cold treat in a social environment.



As the cost of ice cream decreased, schools and churches introduced the ice cream social as a fund-raising event to provide needed funds for public projects as well as providing a fun, social setting for people with common interests to enjoy fellowship.



Thus began more than a century-old tradition of ice cream socials in our country.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will host this year’s Clarkdale Ice Cream Social during the holiday festivities in the Town Park in historic downtown Clarkdale. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., servings of ice cream will be scooped into cones or cups for $1 per scoop.

The whole family can enjoy a healthy morning milk-based treat while increasing needed funds for the society and museum history projects. The Clarkdale Ice Cream Social creates a setting for residents and visitors to step back to a simpler time when socials were common and people enjoyed the coolness of spreading out on a lawn filled with companionship.

Unplug. Relax. Enjoy friends and neighbors or meet new ones in the Clarkdale Town Park during all the festivities of the Independence Day holiday.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is Clarkdale’s only organization and museum totally dedicated to collecting, preserving, exhibiting, interpreting and sharing the heritage of the community and its citizens.



For more information, please call 928-649-1198 or visit www.clarkdalemuseum.org.