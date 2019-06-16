Jerome Town Council moves forward with parking kiosks

JEROME -- How much is it worth to park and look at a “million dollar view” of Sedona and the Verde Valley?

That was one of the questions the Jerome Town Council discussed Thursday as council members continued their plan to put parking kiosks in the popular tourist town.

The council met during a noon-time meeting at the town offices that also included budget discussions,

Council Member Jane Moore suggested “$3 for four hours and $5 for all day” for parking.

Council members also liked the suggestion that motorists be given an option on the kiosk ticket to be able to make an additional donation to the town when they pay the parking fee.

Sedona charges $2 for the first hour, $10 for four hours, and $16 per day at kiosks for parking on its city streets, according to the city's website.

Council members also discussed providing local inns with parking cards that would give guests free parking when they are staying overnight.

“If it doesn’t work in six months, we can look at it,” said Council Member Jack Dillenberg.

Council members said they would revisit the fee issue and other kiosk topics at the next budget meeting. Council agreed town employees could set up the parking fee system at a cheaper cost than hiring a consultant.

They directed Town Manager Candace Gallagher to solicit bids from several kiosk companies.

Cement pads will be used as the foundations for the six kiosks that eventually will be installed in Jerome.

The enforcement of the parking fees will be done by the town’s police department and may require a half-time enforcement officer, council members discussed.

The next budget meeting of the Jerome Council will be June 25.