Obituary: Basil Vincent Murphy 1925 - 2019

Basil Vincent Murphy

Basil Vincent Murphy

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:18 a.m.

Basil Vincent Murphy Sept. 4, 1925 - May 30, 2019. Basil, 93, went home to be with Jesus after a well-done life of service.

He was born in Dundalk, Ontario, Canada, married in 1957, became a U.S. citizen in 1958, and was a meat cutter by trade.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Kevin, Joseph, and Therese Kelly; and his eldest son, Scott.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Doris; son, Todd; daughters Colleen (Bevan) Jones, Gail (Rob) Pelka and Lynn (Ken) Morton; and five grandchildren Colin Ogle, Brooklyn and Landon Morton, Lindsey Jones, and Carson Plumlee.

A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, June 20, 1 p.m. at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Good Samaritan Society of Prescott Valley, 3380 N. Windsong Dr., Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.

Information provided by survivors.

