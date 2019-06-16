Obituary: Basil Vincent Murphy 1925 - 2019
Basil Vincent Murphy Sept. 4, 1925 - May 30, 2019. Basil, 93, went home to be with Jesus after a well-done life of service.
He was born in Dundalk, Ontario, Canada, married in 1957, became a U.S. citizen in 1958, and was a meat cutter by trade.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Kevin, Joseph, and Therese Kelly; and his eldest son, Scott.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Doris; son, Todd; daughters Colleen (Bevan) Jones, Gail (Rob) Pelka and Lynn (Ken) Morton; and five grandchildren Colin Ogle, Brooklyn and Landon Morton, Lindsey Jones, and Carson Plumlee.
A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, June 20, 1 p.m. at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Good Samaritan Society of Prescott Valley, 3380 N. Windsong Dr., Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.
Information provided by survivors.
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- Drainage work forces SR 89A closure until Wednesday morning
- State changes medical marijuana laws to benefit users
- Tractor Trailer Fire on I-17
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Paisano given three years’ probation for theft, burglary of Old Town business
- Cottonwood PD issued 2,149 traffic citations last year
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: