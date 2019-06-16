OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, June 16
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Floyd Junior Smith 1933 - 2019

Floyd Junior Smith

Floyd Junior Smith

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:19 a.m.

Floyd Junior Smith, 86, was born up a holler near Hazard, Kentucky, on March 11, 1933, and went home to be with Jesus on June 7, 2019.

He was a soft spoken gentleman with great strength and honor. Floyd was a man of few words but he said what he meant and meant what he said.

He rose above his poor upbringing to be a successful businessman. He built a church, many houses, did construction, owned apartments and worked in a factory.

Floyd bravely served our country in the Army attached to the Air Force in the Korean War. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed God’s creation, especially the mountains.

He was the last survivor of 12 children. He also has three half-sisters.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 52 years, Ida Smith; and his first daughter, Deanna.

He is survived by daughters Brenda and Diana; along with three grand dogs. He was loved by many and will truly be missed.

Thanks for everything you have done for our family and so many others. We are grateful to have known you and proud to call you Dad. MARANATHA-The Lord Is Coming Soon!

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Floyd Wesley Stewart
Obituary: Ida M Smith
Obituary: Belva Bingham Allen 1928-2019
Obituary: Basil Vincent Murphy 1925 - 2019
Obituary: Carrol Dewayne McKenzie 1938-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News