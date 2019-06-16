Obituary: Robert F. Potisk 1947 - 2019
Robert F. Potisk, 71, of Cottonwood, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Lucille Potisk.
Robert attended St. Stephen’s School for eight years then John Marshall High for four years. He served his country in the Air Force as an E4 Senior Airman.
Robert enjoyed fishing, hiking and walking, gardening, crafting, food and cooking. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Fabiola Potisk; son, James R. Potisk of Cortez, Colorado; daughters, Jacquelyn M. Potisk-Evans of Fort Myers, Florida and Courtney E. Huscher (Aaron) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and four grandchildren.
Services were held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Fabiola Potisk, 837 Tigres Trail, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
