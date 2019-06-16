Obituary: Shannon Lynn Smith 1972 - 2019

Shannon Lynn Smith, 46, of Cottonwood, Arizona, left us this past Saturday, June 8, 2019.

She was born in San Diego, California, on July 16, 1972. Shannon loved her job and loved being a mother.



Shannon is survived by her children, Randi, Traci, Michael and Emily; her grandchildren, Devin, Seann, Mayson, Lylah, Michael and Ayden; her parents, Linda and Royce; her brother Randy; her husband, Casey. She is also survived by many loving cousins, aunts and uncles, and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald; her brother, Kevin and her aunt, Trisha.



We want to thank Bueler Funeral Home for treating her and her family so kindly.



Information provided by survivors.