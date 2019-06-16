OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, June 16
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Shannon Lynn Smith 1972 - 2019

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:16 a.m.

Shannon Lynn Smith, 46, of Cottonwood, Arizona, left us this past Saturday, June 8, 2019.

She was born in San Diego, California, on July 16, 1972. Shannon loved her job and loved being a mother.

Shannon is survived by her children, Randi, Traci, Michael and Emily; her grandchildren, Devin, Seann, Mayson, Lylah, Michael and Ayden; her parents, Linda and Royce; her brother Randy; her husband, Casey. She is also survived by many loving cousins, aunts and uncles, and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald; her brother, Kevin and her aunt, Trisha.

We want to thank Bueler Funeral Home for treating her and her family so kindly.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Debra Lynn Trammel 1961-2019
Obituary: Dena A. Greenwood-Miller 1956-2018
Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
Obituary: Joan Marie Turner 1942-2019
Obituary: Janet Grace Baser

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News