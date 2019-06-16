Readers' Choice Awards deadline July 5
Each year, the Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle and Kudos conduct a Readers' Choice survey asking our readers to tell us about their favorite local businesses, artists, musicians, restaurants, healthcare providers and more.
When the votes are in, we publish our annual Readers' Choice special edition announcing the top choices in the Verde Valley and Sedona communities.
Please click on a community survey link below to submit your 2019 Readers’ Choice selections. For taking the time to vote, we'll enter your ballot in a drawing for a $50 cash prize.
Only local residents of the Verde Valley & Sedona may submit their votes. Employees of Verde Valley Newspapers are not eligible to participate. Duplicates will not be accepted.
Ballots must be submitted by July 5.
Click here to vote for the Verde Valley Readers' Choice Awards
