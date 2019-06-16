Verde News Roundup: APS suspends utility disconnects

Summer heat is here, and Arizona Public Service reminds its customers to stay safe in areas with extreme temperatures.

“The safety of our fellow Arizonans is our number one priority,” said Stacy Derstine, vice president of Customer Service and Chief Customer Officer for APS. “We share customers’ and others’ concerns about customer well-being and service disconnections during the height of summer heat.”

APS announced on Thursday that “temporarily we are not disconnecting residential customers who are behind on their payments,” Derstine said in a press release.

Over the next 30 days, APS will conduct a “thorough review of our disconnect procedures and bring together a group of community organizations, limited-income advocates and other public agencies to work together on the best options to help customers keep their service connected,” the press release stated.

Though service will not be disconnected, customers “will continue to be billed for energy used and are responsible for paying their bills in a timely manner,” the press release stated.

APS offers a number of assistance programs including payment arrangements, due-date extensions and bill support programs.

There are also options for customers who may want to pick a preferred due date, set up auto payment or enroll in the Safety Net program, a resource for customers who may need extra help with bill reminders.

Customers can reach the APS care center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays at 602-371-7171 (Phoenix area) or 800-253-9405 (outside Phoenix), or can visit aps.com for more information.

“We are working to serve our customers better,” the press release stated. “We will send another update before we resume disconnect activities to let customers know what ideas and improvements we are pursuing related to accounts that become at risk of disconnection.”

Sedona seeks input on gateway signs

SEDONA – The City of Sedona is asking for community participation in an online survey on initial designs for three gateway signs into Sedona.

The existing gateway signs located on SR 179, SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon, and SR 89A near Sedona Red Rock Jr.-Sr. High School will be replaced as a component of one of the strategies identified in the Transportation Master Plan to enhance signage and help visitors navigate through the community.

Sedona is developing new branded wayfinding signage for drivers and pedestrians that will be consistent in placement, visual appearance and navigational guidance.

To tie together all signage, new designs are also being developed for the three city gateways to replace the current signs, which lack a cohesive theme or Sedona wow factor.

Several initial concepts for the gateway signs have been created. The city would like to know what community members likes about the designs, what they think needs improvement, and if they prefer a particular design.

The design team will receive the feedback, and refined designs will be presented to the city council soon after.

One design will be chosen for all three gateways into Sedona.

Input can be provided before June 30 by taking the online survey at surveygizmo.com/s3/4970874/Sedona-Gateway-Signs.

For more information, contact Citizen Engagement Coordinator Lauren Browne at lbrowne@sedonaaz.gov.

Clarkdale announces board, commission service opportunities

The Town of Clarkdale is looking for volunteers to apply for vacancies on its Parks and Recreation Commission, Design Review Board, Planning Commission and Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board

Applicants must reside within the Clarkdale town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business.

A description of boards and commissions is posted at clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications will be accepted until July 31 and may be downloaded from the town’s website at clarkdale.az.gov under Boards and Commissions, and are also available at the town’s Administration Building, located at 39 N. Ninth St.

Return completed applications to the Clarkdale Administration Building by mail to Town Clerk, Town of Clarkdale, P.O. Box 308, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, by email to Maryellen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov, or by fax to (928) 639-2459.

For more information, email MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov or call 928-639-2400.

Cottonwood looking for new Board of Adjustment member

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on the Council appointed seven-member Board of Adjustment.

This is a volunteer, non-paid, three-year term opportunity for City of Cottonwood residents. According to a press release from the City of Cottonwood, this board is a “quasi-judicial decision-making body” that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the zoning administrator.

More details on BOA allowable procedures can be found in Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9-462.06. Training is available. The board meets on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

Applications are available at the Human Resources Office, located at 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or by visiting cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Applications must be returned to the Human Resources Office no later than 3 p.m. June 28.

For more information, contact Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad at 928-634-5505 x3322.

Big Daddy D and the Dynamites next Clarkdale concert

From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Big Daddy D and the Dynamites will perform at Clarkdale’s Concert in the Park series at Clarkdale Town Park.

With a mix of American roots, rock, soul and rhythm and blues, the original Prescott-based band has been led by Darryl Porras since 1999.

In 2007, Big Daddy D and the Dynamites won the Arizona Blues Competition, as well as an opportunity to perform at the International Blues Challenge in Tennessee.

As always with Clarkdale’s Concert in the Park series, there will be a 50/50 raffle to support the free live music series.

Bring your own seating, but alcohol and smoking are not permitted in the park.

For more information about the Clarkdale concert series, call Clarkdale Community Services at 928-639-2460, or email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

The Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather: 928-639-2492.

Camp Verde announces free themed pool days

On June 21, July 5 and Aug. 2, the Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department will offer free themed pool days for children 12 and younger at the Heritage Pool.

Theme for June 21 is ‘Chill Out.’ Each child at the pool will receive a free ice cream treat, while supplies last. There will also be activities and games, such as Corn Hole, giant Connect Four, giant checkers for the kids to play though out the day as well.

“As a reminder, kids 12 and under need to be accompanied by someone 16 or older,” said Mike Marshal, Camp Verde Parks and Recreation division manager. “This is the second year that we have been able to do this thanks to the support of Clif and Dee Jenkins.

The July 5 theme is ‘Red, White, and Pool,’ with kids receiving free Fourth of July themed items.

The Aug. 2 theme is ‘Back to School Bash,’ where each child will receive free school supplies, while supplies last. Games and additional activities will also be available at the pool these days for the patrons.

These free themed days are during regular open swim hours from noon until 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-554-0829.

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned July 4

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 4th, for Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park located at 1001 Main Street, and will conclude at 11 a.m.

Clarkdale will offer the traditional Independence Day activities throughout the morning. You’ll want to make sure you get to the park early so that you don’t miss any of the special activities.

The annual Kids’ Parade will start at 9 a.m. from the Clarkdale-Jerome School. There is no pre-registration prior to the day of the event nor a cost to enter.

Parade rules and registration forms are available online at clarkdale.az.gov. Winners will be announced at the Town Park at 10:30 a.m.

The Town of Clarkdale needs volunteers to assist with the event. The list of volunteer opportunities are available on the Town’s website.

Vendor spaces are available. The fee for a vendor space is $15 with a current Clarkdale Business License or $20 without. The deadline to secure a permit and space is Friday, June 28 by 12 noon.

If you would like more information about vendor spaces, volunteering, or the event itself, contact Clarkdale Community Services at 928-639-2460, email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov or visit the town’s website, clarkdale.az.gov.

Summer Kick Off party in Camp Verde June 22

Camp Verde Promotions presents a Summer Kick Off June 22, 4-9 p.m., at the downtown Camp Verde Soccer Field behind the Ramada.

There will be food, a beer garden, Cornhole competition, music by the Reckless Band and the very popular Cornfest Water Games.

Bring your own chairs or blankets, picnic dinner if you wish. Dance or just listen to the music and enjoy a summer night under the stars.

The Cornhole competition will have cash prizes for the top two teams.

Registration begins at 4 p.m., with entry fee of $10 per team, or call 928-301-0922 to register your team.

New non-profit helps children living in poverty with literacy

Verde Valley First Books (V.V.F.B.), a newly formed local non-profit, distributed over 4,200 books to 4-year-olds in need in the Verde Valley this past school year. Verde Valley First Books is an important newcomer to local efforts to improve literacy in the community. The organization’s mission is to ensure that 4-year-olds living in poverty in Sedona in the Verde Valley have age-appropriate books in their homes.

The program is run completely by volunteers, goes out to preschools and Head Start programs in Sedona, Cottonwood, Beaver Creek, Cornville, Camp Verde and the Yavapai-Apache Reservation with brand new books each month.

The parent and teacher survey results from the end of this first year were very positive with 99% of parents reporting increases in family reading time and 65% of the teachers using the books to teach lessons in class.

Carolyn Fisher, V.V.F.B. board member and director of the Sedona Literacy Center, said, “From birth through 3rd grade, children are learning to read; from 4th grade on they are reading to learn. The goals of Verde Valley First Books, the Imagination Library, and the Sedona Literacy Center are all aimed at ensuring that these students enter 4th grade with the reading skills they need to succeed.”

The volunteers truly enjoy spending time with the children and sharing their love of reading with them. One teacher shared that one of her students carried his book with him to and from class for 2 weeks after he received it and his mother said he wouldn’t let it out of his sight at home.

V.V.F.B. is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization. If you are interested in supporting V.V.F.B., sponsoring a class or volunteering, please contact Peg Schlichtemeier at (843) 217-5739 or verdevalleyfirstbooks@gmail.com.