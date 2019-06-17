16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head

A 16-year-old girl was found dead due to a gunshot wound to the head near Chino Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting near mile marker 12 on Perkinsville Road east of Chino Valley and arrived to find the teen girl had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene. The name of the girl has not yet been released.

Three males were immediately detained with at least one identified as the apparent shooter, according to YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“The search for the handgun involved was successful and that weapon is in the custody of YCSO detectives who are currently working the investigation,” D’Evelyn said.

D’Evelyn added the case is still active and detectives will be interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances and who is directly responsible for the death of the teen girl.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, YCSO reported there are no outstanding suspects.

No further details were available.

(Editor’s Note: According to YCSO, this was not a road rage-based incident as one Phoenix area news outlet reported.)

