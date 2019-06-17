Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘Roméo et Juliette’ June 22

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera’s “Roméo et Juliette” (from the 2016/2017 season) on Saturday, June 22 at 12 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A pair of charismatic artists, tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau, are the star-crossed lovers of Gounod’s dreamy adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy “Roméo et Juliette”. Gianandrea Noseda conducts.

ACT I

Verona, 18th century. A feud has been raging for generations between the Capulets and Montagues. Juliette, Capulet’s daughter, has been promised to Count Pâris, but she is not interested in marriage. At a masked ball at her father’s house, she meets Roméo, a Montague, and the two fall instantly in love.

ACT II

That night, Roméo comes to Juliette’s balcony, and they reassure each other of their love.

ACT III

Roméo meets Juliette at Frère Laurent’s cell. Hoping their love might reconcile their families, he marries them. Later, a street fight breaks out. Juliette’s cousin Tybalt challenges Mercutio, Roméo’s friend, to a duel. Roméo steps between them, but when Tybalt kills Mercutio, he stabs Tybalt to death in revenge. The Duke of Verona exiles Roméo from the city.

ACT IV

After spending a secret wedding night with Juliette, Roméo leaves Verona. When Capulet declares that Juliette is to marry Pâris that same day, Frère Laurent gives her a potion to make her appear dead. He promises that she will wake with Roméo beside her. On the way to the chapel, Juliette collapses.

ACT V

Roméo breaks into the Capulet’s crypt and, faced with Juliette’s seemingly dead body, takes poison. At that moment, Juliette awakens, and they share a final dream of happiness. Then, she decides to follow him. The lovers die asking God for forgiveness.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information and to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.