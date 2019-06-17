Literate Lizard Bookstore, Sedona Library host Ellen LaCorte book talk

Is it ever too late to see the truth? Ellen LaCorte’s propulsive debut novel, “The Perfect Fraud,” explores this question and more.

The Literate Lizard Bookstore and Sedona Public Library host HarperCollins author Ellen LaCorte as she reads from and signs her new book “The Perfect Fraud” Friday, June 21, at 2 p.m., at the library.



This gripping debut thriller, to be released June 18, is partially set in Sedona. The story follows two women with deep secrets who are thrown together by an unexpected meeting that plunges both their lives into chaos.

First there’s Claire, living in Sedona, with her boyfriend Cal and ducking calls from her mother, a world class psychic on the East Coast. Claire works in the family business and calls herself a psychic, but she doesn’t really have “the gift” and hasn’t for a long time. She’s a fraud.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Rena has family issues of her own. She’s divorced and Stephanie, her four-year-old daughter, suffers from mysterious, seemingly incurable stomach problems. No matter how many specialists Rena drags her to, no matter how many mommy-blog posts she makes trying to get help and support from her online community, her child only gets sicker.

When Claire and Rena meet by chance on an airplane, their carefully constructed lives begin to explode. Can these two women help each other? Can they help Stephanie before it’s too late?

“The Perfect Fraud,” received rave reviews from Kirkus Review and Publishers Weekly, which named “The Perfect Fraud,” a summer 2019 Top Ten. Booklist says “LaCorte’s debut novel combines a darkly twisted plot with excellent character building, and the eerily realistic setting nicely supports the haunting narrative. This is psychological suspense with a gut-clenching finale, perfect for readers of Gillian Flynn and Brandon Massey.”

This is a Universe of Stories Adult Summer Reading Event that is free and open to the public. Book will be for sale at the program.

The Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona. For more information call the Library at 928-282-7714.