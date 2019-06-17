Mazzella, Sterling, Hardy join forces for Kokopelli Summer Solstice Concert

Musicians Anthony Mazzella, Peter Sterling and Richard Hardy will be teaming up for a concert of beautiful music inspired by the legend of Kokopelli.

The show is on Thursday, June 20, which is the summer solstice, and happening at the Sedona Creative Life Center. The concert will consisit of flute, guitar, piano and harp and the music will be extraordinary. The legend of Kokopelli represents different things to different people and is a fun and interesting topic to research. In the context of this concert, Kokopelli represents the musical spirit of the southwest.

Richard Hardy is an exceptionally versatile, classically trained musician who has performed with the Denver Symphony. As an acclaimed sax, horns, flute and woodwinds player, he can be heard on the award winning IMAX® films Everest and Dolphins (with Sting).

During his career, Richard has performed with Dave Mathews, Stevie Ray Vaughan, James Taylor, the Neville Brothers and sound healing pioneer Dean Evenson. He regularly performs with the jazz groups 3rd Force and the Ultra-Kinetic Orchestra, and the world fusion dance band Shapeshifters. Richard will be bringing his virtuosity to Sedona for this special summer solstice event.

Guitar wizard Anthony Mazzella began studying music on the violin at age 5. He then proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age thirteen. Throughout his adolescence he studied with several private guitar teachers, but Anthony attributes the greater part of his education to ear training.

His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, William Ackerman, Andres Segovia and countless others. In the nineties Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching at Knopf Music (where he once took guitar lessons), as a private instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts. Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan.

Anthony began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in most every live music club in Manhattan including: The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Cafe Wah, Birdland etc. Anthony then landed a headlining spot at the BLUE NOTE NYC just one year after street performing in front of it and spent the following years touring colleges & universities all over the United States .

He then went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk.

In 1997, he recorded his debut solo CD titled Electric Fingerstyle Guitar. In 2001 he recorded “BRIO” with platinum selling recording artist Chris Spheeris and was an awarded best acoustic instrumental album of 2001” by NAV. In 2002 he recorded his second solo CD titled Unity where each song is diverse in genre to showcase all the styles Anthony is capable of playing. In 2006 he collaborated with three time Grammy nominated artist William Eaton, together they composed and recorded a CD for the Electric Harp Guitar Group. In 2009 Anthony recorded 12 new solo guitar compositions rich in spirit and appropriately entitled “Heavenly Guitar”. His latest recording is a fusion of Spanish guitar and Exotic music titled RITUAL.

Celebrated harpist Peter Sterling’s life is a reminder to all who offer themselves as an open vessel for the Divine, that theres no stop button once Spirit unleashes its creativity. Peter’s response to his heavenly calling 25 years ago, blossomed into an endlessly-creative multi-media career, spanning 16 studio albums, numerous Music Awards, a book called Hearing the Angels Sing, and an impressive series of crystal- frosted Mandala art prints enough to fill a gallery. Peter also creates sacred geometry Stained Glass art, and presents dynamic workshops on the science of sound healing & sacred geometry.

Success came quickly for Peter, when the music label World Disc released his first album Harp Magic which was nominated in 1994 for NAIRDs (now A2IM) Best String Album Award. In 2004 Sterlings album Hap Dreams sat at the top of New Age Radios Top 100 for eight weeks and garnered a Album of the Year nomination.

In 2005 peter signed on with renowned new age music label Real Music to release his Shadow,Mist and Light CD. Peters’ self-released 2008 effort The Sands of Time earned a nomination for a Hollywood Music Award for Best New Age Album. His 2012 release Patterns of Reflection soared to #1 on the ZMR 100 International Radio chart, also grabbing a nomination for Album of the Year.

The very next year his album Twilight Serenade ascended to the #1 position on the ZMR Chart, while the track entitled Isle of Light recently earned a Bronze medal in the Global Music Awards for 2016.While some musicians are classically trained from childhood, others are guided to their destiny later in life.

It took 33 years of living before Peter heard the still small voice while working in the high altitudes of the Rocky Mountains as a ski instructor in Aspen. Soon Peter couldnt shake the notion that he was meant to devote his life to art and become a creative channel for Divine inspiration. Sedona beckoned, and Peter heeded the call without hesitation.

Exploring Sedonas remote canyons daily, and living out of his trusty van, Peter followed every Divine hunch and inspiration as a free-spirited seeker. The Celtic Harp serendipitously entered his life on a fateful day in Sedona as an answer to a prayer on how best to fulfill his unique life purpose.

Now toting his harp with him everywhere he went, Peter surrendered himself completely, allowing Grace to unfold through him amidst Sedona’s epic scenery and energy vortices. Having only a few lessons under his belt from the seller of the Celtic Harp, the Angels took over, guiding Peters hands and causing them to move masterfully within a few short months.

No one was more surprised than Peter, whose skill-level demonstrated that of a virtuoso rather than a mere beginner.

Little did Peter know that one day his angelic music would garner testimonials from around the world for its miraculous healing effects: softening the hearts of the dying at the moment of their transition and used by mothers at the time of birth and to ease their autistic children’s suffering.

For many, it has become the quintessential healing soundtrack for meditation and massage. My mission is to create music that can create an experience of transcendence in the listener; strike a chord on their heartstrings, and remind them of Home a feeling of Oneness, Peter commented.

A favorite on Internet radio such as Pandora, Sirius, XM Satellite, and Soundscapes Radio as well as United and American airlines,

Peter scarcely dreamed that his music would have a massive worldwide audience back when he was recording his first 8 tracks on a cassette tape in Byron Bay, Australia and marketing it on foot around Sedona with its hand-drawn cover art. Now, through Internet Radio, CD, DVD, his website, and countless other forums, Peters angelic music will continue to reach the masses, heal lives, balance brains, open hearts, and connect people to their innate spiritual essence.

Visit harpmagic.com to hear music samples and more.

Be sure to purchase your tickets for this amazing lineup today. The show is on Thursday June 20 at the Sedona Creative Life Center. Showtime is at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the show at the door.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively at the Literate Lizard Bookstore located at 1575 Hwy 89A in Sedona. (928)-862-4018