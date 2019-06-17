Olivia Neutron-John to rock Jerome’s Puscifer the Store

Puscifer the Store, an eclectic retailer of new and used vinyl in Jerome, welcomes Olivia Neutron-John for a special in-store performance Monday, July 1, 7:45 p.m.

The live set will feature songs from Olivia Neutron-John’s new self-titled album, released in May -- the artist’s first new album in four years. This is a free, all-ages show. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Capacity in the space is limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive at the store early. Before the set, guests will be able to purchase albums and other Puscifer-branded merchandise, and order Arizona wine and craft beer from Four Eight Wineworks in the back of the store.

The Merkin Vineyards Pizza Wagon will serve gourmet pizza, fresh salads and locally-sourced hot dogs just outside the store.

Olivia Neutron-John’s performance marks the fifth in an ongoing series of live, in-store events at Puscifer the Store.

Previous performances include an acoustic set by industrial doom metal artist Author & Punisher, singer/songwriter Carina Round, Phoenix-based Okilly Dokilly and Rhode Island-based performance artists Big Nazo.

For more information, visit Puscifer the Store, located at 140 Main St. in Jerome, follow Puscifer the Store on Facebook, or call (928) 639-3516.