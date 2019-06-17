Sedona Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘Triple Bill’ June 23

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, June 23 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Triple Bill” from the Royal Ballet in London. There will be one show at 3:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



Three ballets. One world premiere. The Royal Ballet’s “Triple Bill.”

The contemporary face of The Royal Ballet is shown in works from three of today’s leading choreographers. Christopher Wheeldon’s “Within the Golden Hour” is based around seven couples separating and intermingling, to music by Vivaldi and Bosso and lit with rich colors suggested by sunset.

Crystal Pite’s “Flight Pattern”, revived for the first time, uses a large dance ensemble and Górecki’s familiar music from his “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” for a poignant and passionate reflection on migration.

Between them, a new work by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, created on The Royal Ballet stage has its premiere to bring the contemporary truly up-to-date.

All three pieces show the contemporary face of The Royal Ballet and offer cinema audiences new perspectives on dance from the Company.

The Royal Ballet cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and detailed close-ups of performers.

“Triple Bill” from the Royal Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.